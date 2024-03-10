Guam's E.M.B. Electrical Sues Granite-Obayashi Over $2.866M Unpaid Work

In a significant legal development, E.M.B. Electrical Inc., a Guam-based company, has initiated legal action against Granite-Obayashi, a joint venture between California and Japan-based firms. This lawsuit, filed on December 19, 2023, revolves around an alleged failure to remit over $2.866 million for work completed as part of the U.S. Marines' relocation project in Guam.

Details of the Dispute

At the heart of this legal battle is a contract dated October 11, 2017, under which E.M.B. Electrical was to provide labor, materials, and equipment necessary for a portion of the Finegayan utilities and site improvement project. This project is integral to the relocation of approximately a third of the 5,000 U.S. Marines from Okinawa to Guam, specifically to the newly established Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz. Despite fulfilling its contractual obligations, E.M.B. Electrical alleges that Granite-Obayashi has not paid the due amount of over $2.1 million, in addition to a separate retention fee of approximately $763,934.

Lawsuit Claims and Allegations

The lawsuit seeks to compel arbitration and demands damages in an amount to be proven at arbitration or trial, including pre-judgment and post-award interest, costs of the suit incurred, and reasonable attorney's fees. Furthermore, E.M.B. Electrical accuses Granite-Obayashi of using its work and invoices to secure further profits through Requests for Equitable Adjustment to Naval Facilities, without compensating E.M.B. Electrical. This, according to the lawsuit, has resulted in the owed sum of "$2,866,584.11 plus interest."

Implications and Outlook

This legal confrontation underscores the complexities and challenges inherent in large-scale military relocation and construction projects. The outcome of this lawsuit could have significant implications not only for the involved parties but also for the broader dynamics of military contracting and subcontracting practices. As the legal proceedings unfold, industry stakeholders and observers will be keenly watching for potential impacts on project timelines, contractual obligations, and the financial health of smaller contractors engaged in such significant undertakings.