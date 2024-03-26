Guam Waterworks Authority Faces $2.65 Million Claim for Ordot Dump Contamination Leak

In a recent development, the court-appointed receiver managing the Ordot dump has issued a $2.65 million claim against the Guam Waterworks Authority (GWA). This action stems from a leak allegedly linked to an increase in contaminated water output at the toxic site, spotlighting ongoing environmental and financial challenges.

Advertisment

Background and Discovery

In late 2022, GWA identified and repaired a leak near the Ordot dump, which had significantly increased the cost of treating contaminated water or leachate. Despite the repair, which halved leachate flows in 2023, GWA General Manager Miguel Bordallo disputes the leak as the sole cause of the issue, pointing to a history of increased leachate flows. Investigations by the receiver, Gershman, Brickner & Bratton (GBB), suggest GWA's leaks may have contributed to the problem since 2018, raising questions about the long-term environmental impact and the effectiveness of the dump's capping strategy.

Financial Dispute and Environmental Impact

Advertisment

After GWA rejected an initial claim for $2.65 million, GBB President Harvey Gershman announced plans to revisit and possibly augment the claim. The dispute highlights broader concerns about the management of the dump, which has seen leachate production more than double since it was first capped in 2016. The increased contamination not only poses environmental risks but also reflects on the financial and operational challenges facing Guam's waste management and water purification efforts.

Moving Towards Resolution

As GBB and GWA navigate this dispute, the focus remains on identifying the exact causes of the increased leachate and implementing solutions to prevent future contamination. GBB's efforts to halt the discharge of leachate into the Lonfit River by 2024 underpin a broader commitment to environmental stewardship and public health on Guam. This situation underscores the complex interplay between infrastructure, environmental management, and financial accountability as Guam seeks to resolve its waste management challenges.