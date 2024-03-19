Guam Utilities Push Forward Despite AG's Contract Review Delays

The Guam Waterworks Authority (GWA) and the Guam Power Authority (GPA) are taking decisive steps to maintain their operations amidst delays in contract reviews by the Attorney General (AG). With the AG recently stepping back from representing several government agencies, including GWA and GPA, concerns have surged about the potential halt in approving critical contracts. GWA counsel Teresa Rojas highlights the utilities' move to proceed with contract approvals in light of unanswered review requests.

Operational Resilience Amidst Review Delays

The withdrawal of the AG from representing numerous government agencies has led to a bottleneck in the approval of contracts exceeding $500,000. This situation has raised alarms within the Leon Guerrero administration about possible disruptions in essential services. In response, GWA and GPA, under the guidance of counsel Teresa Rojas, have asserted their autonomy in moving forward with contract approvals, relying on their internal authority and governance structures to navigate the absence of timely contract reviews by the AG.

Challenges and Responses

The AG's office has been criticized for slowing down procurement processes by discontinuing the designation of special assistant attorneys general for contract reviews. This change has notably impacted GPA's efforts to secure temporary power generation, critical to avoiding load shedding during peak summer months. The utilities' proactive stance in addressing contract legality and form demonstrates their commitment to ensuring uninterrupted services to the public, despite the legal and bureaucratic hurdles posed by the AG's office.

Looking Ahead

The stance taken by GWA and GPA underscores a broader issue of efficiency and accountability within government procurement processes. As the utilities forge ahead, ensuring the continuity of their operations, the situation calls for a reevaluation of the mechanisms in place for contract reviews. The unfolding scenario between the utilities and the AG's office serves as a pivotal moment for governance in Guam, highlighting the need for a balanced approach that safeguards public interest while enabling timely progress in critical infrastructure projects.