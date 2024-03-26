Guam Explores Deportation for Migrants Convicted of Serious Crimes, Says Delegate Moylan

Guam's government, led by Delegate James Moylan, is examining the option of deportation for migrants convicted of aggravated felonies such as murder, rape, or sexual abuse of a minor. This move, as confirmed on June 8, 2022, aims to address the growing concerns over heinous crimes and the burgeoning population at the Department of Corrections facility in Mangilao.

Advertisment

Legal Framework and Collaboration

According to Delegate Moylan, the legal basis for deportation exists under specific sections of the United States Code (USC) and the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). These laws define the eligibility for deportation of individuals not holding U.S. citizenship or nationality and convicted of aggravated felonies. The delegate's office, in collaboration with the Congressional Research Services, has clarified this stance, reinforcing the government's ability to deport migrants legally under Compact of Free Association (COFA) agreements or those who have entered illegally.

Setting the Parameters

Advertisment

The process involves the Attorney General of Guam, Douglas Moylan, who is tasked with establishing the parameters for deportation with Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) and coordinating with immigration courts. This approach, though complex, is deemed necessary by Delegate Moylan due to the spike in serious crimes, particularly those involving minors. The delegate emphasizes the importance of conveying a strong message regarding Guam's stance on dealing with convicted criminals of severe offenses.

Legislative Developments

In addition to the deportation policy, there's a proposed congressional bill, H.R. 6976, which aims to extend the scope of deportation to include aliens convicted of driving while intoxicated or impaired, regardless of the conviction's classification as a misdemeanor or felony. This legislative effort underscores the comprehensive approach being considered to ensure the safety and well-being of Guam's residents.

As Guam grapples with the challenges posed by crimes committed by migrants, the exploration of deportation policies emerges as a viable solution. By setting strict parameters and collaborating with federal agencies, the island's government seeks to uphold law and order, ensuring a safer environment for its citizens. This initiative, spearheaded by Delegate Moylan, reflects a proactive stance against criminal activities, emphasizing the significance of maintaining a secure and orderly community.