Guam Community College Proposes Rental Fee Hike for New Auditorium, Awaits Board Decision

Guam Community College's latest initiative to increase rental fees for its state-of-the-art multipurpose auditorium is moving forward, despite a lack of public engagement during recent hearings. Aimed at covering operational and maintenance costs, the proposed fee adjustments have sparked discussions on community access and facility sustainability.

Public Hearings Yield No Testimonies

Despite Guam Community College's efforts to involve the community through two public hearings on March 13 and 18, no members of the public attended to voice their opinions. The hearings, meant to gather public input on the proposed fee increases, were conducted in compliance with legal requirements. John Dela Rosa, GCC assistant director, confirmed that the absence of public participation means the college has fulfilled its obligation to consult the community, paving the way for the board to review and potentially approve the new fee structure.

Proposed Fee Adjustments

The proposal to increase rental fees by $50 to $750 for the use of the new 12,500-square foot auditorium was introduced as a measure to sustain the facility's operations and maintenance. Dela Rosa highlighted that the proposed rates were benchmarked against facilities of similar size and amenities to ensure competitiveness and fairness. Since its inauguration on August 31, 2023, the auditorium has been a venue for campus activities and public meetings, with increasing interest from civic and private entities seeking to use the space for events.

Implications of the Fee Increase

The decision to adjust rental fees has implications beyond balancing the books for GCC. It touches on the broader conversation about public access to educational and communal resources versus the need for these institutions to remain financially viable. As the board deliberates on the proposed fee schedule, the GCC community and potential users of the facility await a decision that will impact how the auditorium can be utilized moving forward.

The board's forthcoming decision on the rental fee increase proposal marks a critical juncture for Guam Community College. Balancing financial sustainability with community access will be key in ensuring the new multipurpose auditorium remains a vibrant hub for learning, culture, and civic engagement. As the situation develops, stakeholders will be keenly observing how this balance is achieved in practice.