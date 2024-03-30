Guam Airport's $41.7M Safety Upgrade Breaks Ground: FAA, Gov. Leon Guerrero Lead Event

A score of island leaders and stakeholders broke ceremonial ground on Friday on a two-year project that will make Guam's airport safer. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, as well as handful of senators, business leaders and the board and executive management team at the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority were there to speak about the federally funded, $41.7 million project.

A special guest from the Federal Aviation Administration lauded the airport management team and said that he is impressed every time he visits Guam, and that the Guam Airport team continues to "knock it out of the park." Mark McClardy, director of Airports for the Western Pacific Region for the FAA, said it funded the project for a few reasons, with safety at the top, followed by the FAA's desire to invest in Guam as a gateway to the U.S., and for the people of Guam and the growth of its airport.

Investing in Safety and Growth

"It just made sense, investing in Guam," said McClardy. He added that Guam was one of four airports in the region that received federal funding, and that Guam's airport competed with some of the busiest airports in the U.S., including those in California, Arizona, Nevada and Hawaii, as well as regional neighbors Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa.

Project Details and Execution

Airport Executive Manager John "J.Q." Quinata said an overall team effort brought the airport to this momentous occasion. "It's awesome to hear that for the airport. It means that we are executing the way we are supposed to, and we're doing it above and beyond what their expectations are," said Quinata. The project's estimated completion is March 2026. The project entails the repair of cracks on the apron, the surface that surrounds the terminal, as well as the rehabilitation, correction and repair of the taxiway, which surrounds the apron. It will be done in four phases, and while the scope of the project also includes demolition and removal of entire areas of asphalt, it will not affect daily operations.

Eco-Friendly Measures and Future Expectations

Takeyuki Shiino, general manager of prime contractor Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co., Ltd., said that whatever asphalt is collected as demolition debris will be re-used on site. Quinata said that the airport always considers eco-friendly options, but as a part of its agreement with the FAA, no leftover construction debris can leave airport grounds.

