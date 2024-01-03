GSA Business Report Calls for Nominations for Annual Forty Under 40 Event

The GSA Business Report has commenced its annual call for nominations for the esteemed Forty Under 40 event. This event is dedicated to recognizing individuals under 40 who have demonstrated exceptional performance in their professional arenas along with active involvement in their communities. The honorees will be acknowledged at a special event scheduled for March 13 at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Greenville.

Eligibility and Nomination Process

To qualify, nominees must be under 40 years old as of January 1, 2024, and have residence in the Upstate region. Those who have previously been honored as Forty Under 40 recipients are not eligible for nomination. The nomination process is facilitated through an online form that interested parties can access to submit nominations.

Recognition and Celebration

The selected honorees will not only receive recognition at the special event, but their achievements will also be featured in the GSA Business Report, thereby amplifying their success stories to a wider audience. This event is an opportunity for those young achievers to shine under the spotlight and inspire others with their dedication and accomplishments.

The GSA Business Report’s commitment to recognizing and celebrating the contributions of young talents in the Upstate region goes beyond the Forty Under 40 event. It is a testament to their belief in the power of young professionals and their transformative impact on the community and industry at large.