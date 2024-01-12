en English
Business

Grubhub Pays $3.5M in Settlement over Fee Cap Violations

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:37 pm EST
Grubhub Pays $3.5M in Settlement over Fee Cap Violations

In a landmark move, Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell announced a significant settlement with Grubhub, the well-known online food delivery service. The company has agreed to pay over $3.5 million to Massachusetts restaurants. This resolution stems from a 2021 lawsuit alleging that Grubhub violated a state-imposed fee cap during the COVID-19 public health emergency. This cap was in place from January 14, 2021, through June 15, 2021, restricting third-party delivery services like Grubhub from charging restaurants more than a 15% fee.

Violations and Implications

Grubhub, however, was alleged to have overstepped this boundary, charging fees that exceeded the cap, sometimes escalating up to 18% or more. This situation significantly inflated the operational costs of restaurants during a time when in-person dining was severely curtailed, and delivery services were in high demand. In addition to the funds directed to the restaurants, Grubhub will pay $125,000 to the state of Massachusetts.

Grubhub’s Stance

Despite the allegations, Grubhub continues to maintain that they were always in compliance with the price control. They have expressed readiness to move past the incident. Suffolk Superior Court had previously ruled in favor of the state in March 2023, asserting that Grubhub’s actions contravened the fee cap and consumer protection laws. Eligible restaurants will be approached regarding the settlement funds.

Industry Reaction

Stephen Clark, a representative of the Massachusetts Restaurant Association, expressed gratitude for the resolution. He noted that the funds would provide much-needed support to restaurants that grappled with the challenges of the pandemic. Clark emphasized the importance of a collaborative relationship between restaurants and delivery services in the future.

Business United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

