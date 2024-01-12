Groupon Anticipates Strong 4Q23 Results and Maintains 2024 Outlook

In a recent business update, internet marketplace giant Groupon, Inc. announced it anticipates reporting strong fourth quarter financial results for 2023, potentially close to or exceeding their initial guidance. This positive forecast follows a robust holiday season in the North America Local sector, a key driver in the company’s performance.

Groupon’s Solid Financial Standing

Wrapping up the year 2023, Groupon reported approximately $141 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $26 million in restricted cash. Additionally, the company successfully paid down $3.9 million in credit. It also received a substantial $18.9 million from the sales of its SumUp investments during the fourth quarter, further strengthening its financial foothold.

Outlook for 2024

Looking ahead, Groupon reaffirmed its preliminary outlook for 2024. The company projects a revenue growth ranging between -5% to 0%, an Adjusted EBITDA of $80 million to $100 million, and positive Free Cash Flow for the year. However, it does expect a negative Free Cash Flow in the first quarter due to seasonal adjustments.

Cautious Optimism and Forward-Looking Statements

While the company’s financial outlook appears promising, Groupon has urged caution. The preliminary information and financial outlook are based on unaudited analysis and may be subject to change upon the completion of standard closing and audit procedures. The company also included forward-looking statements in its press release regarding anticipated results and business strategy, yet warned that actual results may vary due to risks and uncertainties.

In light of these updates, Groupon’s shares surged by over 9%, reflecting investor optimism. However, the company’s future growth will depend on the successful execution of its strategies and the market’s response. Groupon plans to provide a detailed operational and financial update during its earnings call in March 2024. The outcome of this call and the actualized financial results will provide a clearer picture of Groupon’s trajectory in 2024.