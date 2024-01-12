en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Groupon Anticipates Strong 4Q23 Results and Maintains 2024 Outlook

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:33 pm EST
Groupon Anticipates Strong 4Q23 Results and Maintains 2024 Outlook

In a recent business update, internet marketplace giant Groupon, Inc. announced it anticipates reporting strong fourth quarter financial results for 2023, potentially close to or exceeding their initial guidance. This positive forecast follows a robust holiday season in the North America Local sector, a key driver in the company’s performance.

Groupon’s Solid Financial Standing

Wrapping up the year 2023, Groupon reported approximately $141 million in cash and cash equivalents, and $26 million in restricted cash. Additionally, the company successfully paid down $3.9 million in credit. It also received a substantial $18.9 million from the sales of its SumUp investments during the fourth quarter, further strengthening its financial foothold.

Outlook for 2024

Looking ahead, Groupon reaffirmed its preliminary outlook for 2024. The company projects a revenue growth ranging between -5% to 0%, an Adjusted EBITDA of $80 million to $100 million, and positive Free Cash Flow for the year. However, it does expect a negative Free Cash Flow in the first quarter due to seasonal adjustments.

Cautious Optimism and Forward-Looking Statements

While the company’s financial outlook appears promising, Groupon has urged caution. The preliminary information and financial outlook are based on unaudited analysis and may be subject to change upon the completion of standard closing and audit procedures. The company also included forward-looking statements in its press release regarding anticipated results and business strategy, yet warned that actual results may vary due to risks and uncertainties.

In light of these updates, Groupon’s shares surged by over 9%, reflecting investor optimism. However, the company’s future growth will depend on the successful execution of its strategies and the market’s response. Groupon plans to provide a detailed operational and financial update during its earnings call in March 2024. The outcome of this call and the actualized financial results will provide a clearer picture of Groupon’s trajectory in 2024.

0
Business United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
Utopia Music Witnesses Executive Overhaul Amidst Growth Plans
The Swiss tech firm, Utopia Music, known for providing financial services in the music industry, has witnessed a major executive overhaul. Michael Stebler, on behalf of the preponderant shareholder group, has stepped into the role of CEO. This marks a significant transition from the former CEO, Alain Couttolenc who held the position since October, now
Utopia Music Witnesses Executive Overhaul Amidst Growth Plans
Tata Consumer Products to Acquire Capital Foods in Strategic Expansion
6 mins ago
Tata Consumer Products to Acquire Capital Foods in Strategic Expansion
Infosys Stock Soars to Highest Level Since December 2022
8 mins ago
Infosys Stock Soars to Highest Level Since December 2022
First Watch Expands its Footprint in South Carolina with a New Establishment in Columbia
4 mins ago
First Watch Expands its Footprint in South Carolina with a New Establishment in Columbia
Eugenio Araullo: A Luminary in Energy Efficiency Honored with Prestigious EEE Award
5 mins ago
Eugenio Araullo: A Luminary in Energy Efficiency Honored with Prestigious EEE Award
Negros Occidental Government Non-Renews 212 Job Contracts, Actively Hiring for Future Operations
5 mins ago
Negros Occidental Government Non-Renews 212 Job Contracts, Actively Hiring for Future Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
25 seconds
Logansport Berries Adapt to Weather-Induced Schedule Change; Gears up for Key Matches
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
43 seconds
PMC's Call to Action: Hospitals in Pune to Submit Fire Compliance Reports
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
2 mins
Carbon Monoxide-Infused Foam Boosts Efficacy of Cancer Treatment
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
2 mins
Nils Steven Pearson: A Life of Service Remembered
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
2 mins
Mako Vunipola Bids Farewell to International Rugby: A Glittering Career Ends
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
3 mins
Recent Hospital Union Events: Strikes, Votes, and Contract Approvals
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
3 mins
Unexpected NFL Exposure for Vidler's Store, Hochul's Swimming Anecdote, and a Judge's Support for the Bills
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
4 mins
Providence Health System to Close Outpatient Labs in California
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
5 mins
Unidentified Golfer's Mishap Highlights Bathroom Shortage on PGA Tour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
7 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app