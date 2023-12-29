en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Groundbreaking Initiative to Establish First Taxpayer-Funded Religious School in the US

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:39 am EST
Groundbreaking Initiative to Establish First Taxpayer-Funded Religious School in the US

A groundbreaking initiative in Oklahoma, backed by conservative legal strategist Leonard Leo and his network, aims to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, poised to become the first entirely taxpayer-funded religious school in the United States. This move, which has received preliminary approval, is set to challenge the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the First Amendment’s separation of church and state, potentially reshaping the landscape of religious education in the US.

A Landmark Case in the Making

Leonard Leo, co-chairman of the Federalist Society, has played significant roles in supporting the confirmations of most of the current conservative justices on the Supreme Court. His vast network of nonprofits has been instrumental in recruiting judicial nominees, funding confirmations, and crafting legal challenges to long-standing precedents. However, Leo’s multifaceted roles and the opaque funding sources involved have drawn criticism.

The Legal Battleground

Representing the Oklahoma charter school board in this case is the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a legal team known for its role in developing arguments that led to the end of Roe v. Wade. The ADF’s funding heavily relies on donor-advised funds linked to Leo’s network. Alongside the ADF, the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Initiative, with close ties to Leo and the Federalist Society, also represents St. Isidore.

Potential Implications

If the St. Isidore school project withstands legal scrutiny, it could signal a seismic shift in the public funding of religious education. It holds the potential to pave the way for an increase in public funding directed to Christian and other sectarian schools across the nation. As the nation watches, the outcome of this case could redefine the relationship between church and state in the United States, setting a precedent for future cases in the sector.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Summer Drownings in New South Wales Raise Safety Concerns

By Momen Zellmi

Navigating the Financial Maze of College Education: A Family Affair

By Ebenezer Mensah

The Fight for Free Speech: A Look at FIRE's Mission in 2023

By Mazhar Abbas

Hugues Fabrice Zango: Burkina Faso's Golden Beacon of Hope

By Salman Khan

Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
@Accidents · 8 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ign ...
heart comment 0
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves

By Quadri Adejumo

California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap

By Nitish Verma

Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Latest Headlines
World News
Prominent Figures Defy US Life Expectancy Trend: A Call for National Strategy
56 seconds
Prominent Figures Defy US Life Expectancy Trend: A Call for National Strategy
From Reel to Real: 'Holby City' Star Rosie Marcel's Personal Medical Crisis
59 seconds
From Reel to Real: 'Holby City' Star Rosie Marcel's Personal Medical Crisis
Bolivia Raises Epidemiological Alert Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases
1 min
Bolivia Raises Epidemiological Alert Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases
Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China's Global Rise
2 mins
Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China's Global Rise
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
2 mins
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
Policy Exchange Report Sparks Debate Over Transgender Inclusion in Sports
3 mins
Policy Exchange Report Sparks Debate Over Transgender Inclusion in Sports
Argentina's Labor Unions Call for General Strike Against President Milei's Economic Reforms
4 mins
Argentina's Labor Unions Call for General Strike Against President Milei's Economic Reforms
Alex de Minaur's Humorous Controversy and the Anticipation for United Cup and Australian Open
4 mins
Alex de Minaur's Humorous Controversy and the Anticipation for United Cup and Australian Open
Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year's Trauma on Good Morning Britain
5 mins
Ranvir Singh Shares Personal Story of New Year's Trauma on Good Morning Britain
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
17 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
22 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
29 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
29 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
31 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
31 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app