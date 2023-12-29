Groundbreaking Initiative to Establish First Taxpayer-Funded Religious School in the US

A groundbreaking initiative in Oklahoma, backed by conservative legal strategist Leonard Leo and his network, aims to establish the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, poised to become the first entirely taxpayer-funded religious school in the United States. This move, which has received preliminary approval, is set to challenge the Supreme Court’s interpretation of the First Amendment’s separation of church and state, potentially reshaping the landscape of religious education in the US.

A Landmark Case in the Making

Leonard Leo, co-chairman of the Federalist Society, has played significant roles in supporting the confirmations of most of the current conservative justices on the Supreme Court. His vast network of nonprofits has been instrumental in recruiting judicial nominees, funding confirmations, and crafting legal challenges to long-standing precedents. However, Leo’s multifaceted roles and the opaque funding sources involved have drawn criticism.

The Legal Battleground

Representing the Oklahoma charter school board in this case is the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), a legal team known for its role in developing arguments that led to the end of Roe v. Wade. The ADF’s funding heavily relies on donor-advised funds linked to Leo’s network. Alongside the ADF, the Notre Dame Religious Liberty Initiative, with close ties to Leo and the Federalist Society, also represents St. Isidore.

Potential Implications

If the St. Isidore school project withstands legal scrutiny, it could signal a seismic shift in the public funding of religious education. It holds the potential to pave the way for an increase in public funding directed to Christian and other sectarian schools across the nation. As the nation watches, the outcome of this case could redefine the relationship between church and state in the United States, setting a precedent for future cases in the sector.