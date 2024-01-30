Groundbreaking Equine Research: Investigating Reproductive Abnormalities in Horses

A pioneering research project led by Dr. Terje Raudsepp at the Texas A&M School of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences has received a $640,000 grant from the USDA. The initiative is set to investigate reproductive anomalies in horses, a venture that could revolutionize the way these abnormalities are diagnosed and treated, thereby enhancing the quality of care for horses and the guidance offered to their owners.

Unraveling the Mystery of Equine Sterility

Centered around approximately 100 sterile horses, the study seeks to shed light on the discrepancies between chromosomal sex and physical reproductive organs. The horses under investigation fall into three groups based on their sterility's nature: mares with underdeveloped reproductive organs yet a standard XX karyotype, horses with an XY karyotype and SRY gene but underdeveloped ovaries, and intersex horses with a typical XX karyotype but ambiguous sexual characteristics.

Genomic Sequencing as a Tool for Change

The research team intends to utilize advancements in genomic sequencing technology to pinpoint the genetic mutations causing these abnormalities. This project represents the fruit of over 20 years of sample collection and technological progress in the field.

Collaboration for a Brighter Future in Equine Health

Collaborators on the project include Dr. Brian Davis and Dr. Rytis Juras from VMBS, and Dr. Alan Conley from the University of California, Davis. Dr. Conley brings to the table his expertise in hormonal profiling, a crucial aspect of the study. The combined efforts of these esteemed scientists promise a significant leap forward in our understanding and management of reproductive abnormalities in horses.