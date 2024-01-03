Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Arrival of First Tru by Hilton Hotel in Bristol, Tennessee

Bordering the Tennessee-Virginia state line, the city of Bristol is set to welcome its first Tru by Hilton hotel in the fall of 2024. With an investment of $15.8 million, the project is being spearheaded by Anchor Holdings, a collaboration between IMIC Hotels from Columbia, S.C., and local businessmen Mitch Walters and Jim Street. The groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the hotel’s construction is scheduled for January 3, 2024.

Strategic Location and Local Impact

Positioned at 51 Centre Pointe Drive, near I-81 Exit 74, the Tru by Hilton hotel holds strategic significance. It’s located within a close radius of The Pinnacle commercial center and Bristol Regional Medical Center. Moreover, its proximity to the upcoming Bristol Casino, which is less than two miles away and is billed as the future home of Hard Rock in Bristol Virginia, adds to its potential appeal.

This project promises to bring a wave of job opportunities to the local community, supporting the area’s economic growth. The Tru by Hilton in Bristol is the first of its kind in the region, marking a milestone for the community.

Key Players and Project Details

Anchor Holdings, the developer behind the project, is a partnership that combines the strengths of IMIC Hotels and local entrepreneurs Mitch Walters and Jim Street. IMIC Hotels is a seasoned player in the hospitality industry, managing 13 properties across Tennessee, North and South Carolina, and Florida.

For the execution of the project, J.A. Street and Associates have been appointed as the general contractors. Providing the architectural blueprint is Knoxville-based Randolph Architecture. Their collective expertise will be instrumental in bringing this project to fruition.

The Broader Development Picture

The Tru by Hilton hotel forms part of the second phase of the Centre Pointe development. The first phase of this development began with the construction of the Friendship Chrysler-Jeep-Dodge-Ram auto dealership. It’s important to clarify that this project is distinct from the proposed Tru/Home2 by Hilton combination hotel planned for The Village at Exit 7 in Bristol Virginia, which is a standalone project seeking a tax rebate from the city of Bristol Virginia.