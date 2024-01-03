en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Groundbreaking Ceremony Commences Construction of Guadalupe’s New School Campus

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 pm EST
Groundbreaking Ceremony Commences Construction of Guadalupe’s New School Campus

In a momentous occasion for the city of Guadalupe, California, a groundbreaking ceremony was held, marking the commencement of construction for the new Guadalupe Junior High School and Guadalupe Early Learning Center (ELC) within the Pasadera housing development. The project, which has spanned approximately three decades in the planning stages, is finally seeing the light of day, thanks to the unwavering support of the Guadalupe community.

Community’s Pivotal Role

The collective efforts of the community played a crucial role in the realization of this project. The citizens of Guadalupe have shown their commitment towards education by approving four bond measures from 2016 to 2022. These measures served as a significant funding source for the construction of the new school campus, a testament to the community’s dedication to nurturing future generations.

Details of the New School Campus

The new state-of-the-art Guadalupe Junior High School, spread over a 17.6-acre site, will cater to 7th and 8th-grade students. The school is set to house 16 classrooms, a multipurpose building equipped with a gymnasium, and a library, with a capacity to serve up to 480 students. The adjacent ELC, purpose-built for preschool and transitional kindergarten students, will have the capacity to accommodate 192 children. This robust educational infrastructure, estimated at a combined cost of $45 million, is expected to fortify the learning environment in Guadalupe.

Alignment with Existing Campuses

In conjunction with the new establishments, the Guadalupe Union School District (GUSD) will reconfigure its three existing campuses. Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School will serve 4th to 6th graders, while Mary Buren Elementary School will cater to kindergarten through third graders. This strategic alignment aims to provide a seamless educational journey for the students.

The groundbreaking ceremony was marked by the presence of GUSD board members, staff, local government officials, and community members, all coming together to celebrate this significant milestone. With the facilities set to open for instruction in fall 2025, the next chapter in Guadalupe’s educational journey has begun.

0
Education United States
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
29 seconds ago
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
In a world often rocked by tragedies, there are individuals who rise from the ashes of their personal heartbreak to light a beacon of hope for others. One such individual is Christy Marshall-Silva, the founder and president of Aidan’s Heart Foundation. This nonprofit organization, established in the wake of a profound personal loss, is dedicated
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
Gibraltar School District Responds to Non-Credible Threat Against Carlson High School
6 mins ago
Gibraltar School District Responds to Non-Credible Threat Against Carlson High School
Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary School: A New Chapter in Education Begins
7 mins ago
Carencro Bob Lilly Elementary School: A New Chapter in Education Begins
University of Jammu Embarks on Major Infrastructural and Academic Enhancements
2 mins ago
University of Jammu Embarks on Major Infrastructural and Academic Enhancements
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
2 mins ago
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
Associated Press Criticized for Inaccurate Historical Reference in Article on Plagiarism
2 mins ago
Associated Press Criticized for Inaccurate Historical Reference in Article on Plagiarism
Latest Headlines
World News
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
17 seconds
Toronto Maple Leafs Face Goalie Decision for Upcoming Games
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
20 seconds
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wraps Initial Candidate Review for 2024 Spring Election
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
29 seconds
From Heartbreak to Heart-Saver: The Story of Aidan's Heart Foundation
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
35 seconds
City Hospital Disruption Exposes Transparency Issues Within Saskatchewan Health Authority
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
53 seconds
Porvorim to Get Advanced Healthcare Facility, Boosting Goa's Health Infrastructure
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
1 min
Toronto Blue Jays' 2024 Strategy: Focusing on Internal Development
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
1 min
Dr. Matthew Sykes Joins Cullman Regional Medical Group as Sports Medicine Specialist
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
2 mins
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
2 mins
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app