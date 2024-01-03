Groundbreaking Ceremony Commences Construction of Guadalupe’s New School Campus

In a momentous occasion for the city of Guadalupe, California, a groundbreaking ceremony was held, marking the commencement of construction for the new Guadalupe Junior High School and Guadalupe Early Learning Center (ELC) within the Pasadera housing development. The project, which has spanned approximately three decades in the planning stages, is finally seeing the light of day, thanks to the unwavering support of the Guadalupe community.

Community’s Pivotal Role

The collective efforts of the community played a crucial role in the realization of this project. The citizens of Guadalupe have shown their commitment towards education by approving four bond measures from 2016 to 2022. These measures served as a significant funding source for the construction of the new school campus, a testament to the community’s dedication to nurturing future generations.

Details of the New School Campus

The new state-of-the-art Guadalupe Junior High School, spread over a 17.6-acre site, will cater to 7th and 8th-grade students. The school is set to house 16 classrooms, a multipurpose building equipped with a gymnasium, and a library, with a capacity to serve up to 480 students. The adjacent ELC, purpose-built for preschool and transitional kindergarten students, will have the capacity to accommodate 192 children. This robust educational infrastructure, estimated at a combined cost of $45 million, is expected to fortify the learning environment in Guadalupe.

Alignment with Existing Campuses

In conjunction with the new establishments, the Guadalupe Union School District (GUSD) will reconfigure its three existing campuses. Kermit McKenzie Intermediate School will serve 4th to 6th graders, while Mary Buren Elementary School will cater to kindergarten through third graders. This strategic alignment aims to provide a seamless educational journey for the students.

The groundbreaking ceremony was marked by the presence of GUSD board members, staff, local government officials, and community members, all coming together to celebrate this significant milestone. With the facilities set to open for instruction in fall 2025, the next chapter in Guadalupe’s educational journey has begun.