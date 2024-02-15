Groundbreaking Carbon Sequestration Trial: A Leap Towards Combating Climate Change

In an ambitious move to combat climate change, a collaborative effort between Planetary Technologies and South West Water is setting the stage for a groundbreaking carbon sequestration trial in St Ives Bay. The trial, which involves the addition of magnesium hydroxide to sea water, aims to remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and securely lock it in the ocean depths. While the Environment Agency deliberates on the trial, scheduled for June 2023 but postponed for further review, the initiative has sparked a wave of anticipation and concern among environmentalists and local communities alike.

The Science of Carbon Sequestration

At the heart of this innovative trial is the process known as Ocean Alkalinity Enhancement (OAE), a promising marine carbon dioxide removal (mCDR) method. By increasing seawater pH and alkalinity through electrochemistry, the SEA-MATE process shifts dissolved inorganic carbon (DIC) speciation towards carbonate, thereby reducing surface ocean pCO2. This method not only captures atmospheric CO2 but also combats ocean acidification, a growing threat to marine ecosystems. Preliminary testing has shown promising results, with an increase in DIC alongside added alkalinity. However, challenges remain, such as mineral precipitation at elevated seawater pH levels, setting the stage for careful operational boundary setting in upcoming field experiments.

A Global Perspective on Ocean Acidification

The implications of ocean acidification are far-reaching, particularly for vulnerable communities. Research points to a worrying decline in the aragonite saturation state around small Indonesian islands by the century's end, underscoring the urgent need for effective climate change solutions. The innovative approach by Planetary Technologies and South West Water, alongside other emerging technologies, offers a glimmer of hope. Captura, a company at the forefront of Direct Ocean Capture (DOC) technology, exemplifies the commercial potential of leveraging the ocean's natural CO2 absorption capacity. Through a proprietary electrodialysis process, Captura aims to efficiently capture and remove CO2 from seawater, offering a path to restoring the earth's carbon balance.

Unlocking the Potential of Ultrabasic Ocean Rocks

Adding a new dimension to the quest for viable climate change solutions, researchers from the University of Maine at Farmington, including Kayleigh Brisard, Gil Hamilton, and Carson Theriault, have shed light on an intriguing possibility. Their work, published in Eos magazine, explores the use of ultrabasic ocean rocks, accessible through hydrothermal vents, to lock carbon dioxide into mineral carbon and deacidify ocean waters. While the feasibility of this approach requires further investigation, the researchers highlight that the core technologies needed are already within reach, marking a potential milestone in our fight against climate change.

In the face of mounting environmental challenges, the efforts underway in St Ives Bay and beyond represent a beacon of hope. The collaborative endeavors of researchers, companies, and communities are crucial in navigating the complex landscape of climate change mitigation. As these innovative trials and studies progress, they not only promise to advance our understanding of carbon sequestration and ocean deacidification but also underscore the vital role of the ocean in securing a sustainable future for our planet.