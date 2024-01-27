Groton School District Rejuvenates Mentorship Program, Boosts Student Well-being

In the heart of Groton, a community united by education and empathy, over 50 adults have rolled their sleeves up to become mentors in a local school district's program. The initiative, which comprises school staff and community members, has been providing weekly half-hour sessions to engage children in activities spanning arts and crafts, games, and conversation.

Rejuvenation of a Mentorship Program

This mentorship program, a tradition of 26 years, has been rejuvenated recently due to dwindling numbers. However, it currently serves 55 students from first through ninth grade, with a waiting list for more. The initiative was particularly highlighted during National Mentoring Month in January, aiming to cater to students' social-emotional needs, an aspect that has taken center stage in the post-COVID-19 pandemic landscape.

Building Socialization and Self-Esteem

The program's focus is on fostering socialization, nurturing self-esteem, and as students progress to higher grades, offering career counseling. The process for becoming a mentor is comprehensive, involving an interest form, a phone interview, reference checks, an online application, a background check, a final survey, and a one-hour virtual training.

Seeking Diversity in Mentorship

The Groton school district is actively seeking more mentors, especially those reflecting the student population's diversity, in tandem with their Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion statement. Mentors make a one-year commitment, with aspirations of continued involvement. The positive impact of this program on students' engagement and well-being is evident and widely acknowledged.