Grisham Expresses Concern About Trump's Mental State

In a recent appearance on CNN Newsroom, Stephanie Grisham, former White House press secretary for President Donald Trump, has raised concerns about the mental health of the former president. Speaking with host Jim Acosta, Grisham pointed out a significant alteration in Trump's behavior, hinting at a potential mental decline. This observation follows a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Trump's verbal slips sparked queries regarding his mental acuity.

Trump's Behavioral Shift: A Cause for Concern?

Grisham highlighted how Trump often conceals his speech errors, a habit that has become more noticeable recently. She speculated that the stress of running for president, dealing with multiple indictments and trials, potential financial losses, and the risk of losing his business license in New York could be straining his mental state. This speculation gives a new dimension to the ongoing conversations about Trump's fitness for the presidency.

Trump's Deflection Tactics

Grisham also drew attention to Trump's knack for projecting issues of competency onto his political opponents, particularly current President Joe Biden. This method, she suggested, might be a deflection tactic that Trump is employing to draw attention away from his own shortcomings. The former press secretary expressed hope that the public is becoming more aware of these tactics and the noticeable changes in Trump's behavior.

Previous Confrontations and Denials

During her interview, Grisham also reminisced about a tense encounter in the Oval Office, when Trump confronted her over denials of accusations made by E. Jean Carroll. She outlined a pattern where Trump attacks those who oppose him, insinuating that his former wife, Melania, may have been a target of these denials and assaults. Grisham also spoke about Trump's attempts to use this situation to his advantage during his presidential campaign, framing himself as a victim of a prejudiced system, while leveraging it for fundraising.

As the former president faces significant financial penalties due to his legal battles, including the Carroll case, these revelations by Grisham add to the growing concerns about Trump's mental state and his ability to perform under pressure.