Griffith High School Theatre Program Sets New Records Under Direction of Parker and Ramos

The Griffith High School and Middle School theatre program is making waves, breaking box office records and expanding its reach under the leadership of Jenna Parker and Joey Ramos. This dynamic duo has nurtured a thriving environment for young actors, musicians, and technical crew, propelling the program to new heights.

Advertisment

Building a Legacy of Performance Excellence

Jenna Parker, the high school theater director, and Joey Ramos, the middle school theatre director, have been instrumental in the program's growth. Their combined efforts have not only increased student participation but also enhanced the quality of productions, resulting in sell-out shows and a growing community interest. The recent renovation of the GHS auditorium has further elevated the experience for both performers and audience members, thanks to community support and funding from the Griffith Educational Foundation.

Educational Pathways and Community Engagement

Advertisment

Beyond the stage, the program has significant educational implications. Griffith Public Schools have developed a structured pathway for students interested in theatre, covering everything from performance to technical aspects. This holistic approach is designed to provide students with a comprehensive understanding of theatre arts, preparing them for potential future endeavors in the field. The program's success is also a testament to the strong support it receives from the school administration, parents, and the wider community, highlighting the importance of collaborative efforts in nurturing talent.

Looking to the Future

With plans to introduce courses for middle school students and aspirations for regional and state competition success, the future looks bright for the Griffith Theatre Company. Parker and Ramos's commitment to excellence and their passion for theatre education continue to inspire their students and make a lasting impact on the community. As the program looks to build on its recent achievements, it stands as a beacon of artistic and educational success in the Griffith Public Schools system.

The Griffith Theatre Company's journey is a shining example of how dedicated leadership and community support can elevate school programs to unprecedented success, fostering a love for the arts and providing valuable learning opportunities for students.