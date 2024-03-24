Griffin Dunne Recalls Intimate Past with Carrie Fisher Before Her Tragic 2016 Death in New Memoir

Griffin Dunne shares a candid revelation in his upcoming memoir, 'The Friday Afternoon Club,' detailing a personal aspect of his long-standing friendship with the late Carrie Fisher. In the early 1970s, when they were both teenagers in London, Fisher approached Dunne to help her lose her virginity, aiming to hide her inexperience from a boyfriend. Dunne, feeling honored by her trust, agreed, marking the beginning of a deep and enduring friendship that lasted until Fisher's death in 2016.

From Teenage Friends to Lifelong Pals

Despite the intimate nature of their early relationship, Dunne and Fisher's bond transcended physicality, evolving into a supportive and platonic friendship. They went on to share an apartment in Manhattan's Hotel Des Artistes, navigating their burgeoning careers together. Dunne fondly recalls their time together, emphasizing Carrie's stunning beauty and vibrant personality. Their group of friends, still closely knit through a group chat, frequently shares fond memories and stories about Fisher, keeping her spirit alive.

Remarkable Lives Entwined with Hollywood Royalty

Dunne's memoir doesn't just focus on his relationship with Fisher; it also delves into his fascinating life surrounded by Hollywood and literary elites. From his childhood encounters with Sean Connery to the tragic murder of his sister Dominique, Dunne provides readers with a glimpse into the highs and lows of his family's life. His aunt, Joan Didion, and his father, Dominick Dunne's roles as prominent figures in the literary and crime reporting worlds respectively, add layers of intrigue and depth to his narrative.

A Life in the Limelight

Aside from his personal life, Dunne has made significant contributions to cinema and television, directing acclaimed films and starring in memorable roles. His latest project involves a role in the political drama 'The Girls on the Bus,' showcasing his versatility as an actor. Despite his success, Dunne's memoir promises to offer an intimate look at the man behind the camera, sharing tales of love, loss, and friendship that have shaped his remarkable life.

Griffin Dunne's memoir 'The Friday Afternoon Club,' set to release on June 11, promises not just to chronicle his own life but to offer a poignant look at his enduring friendship with Carrie Fisher. Through tales of their shared youth, personal growth, and the inevitable heartaches, Dunne's narrative underscores the lasting impact of genuine connections, reminding readers of the beauty and complexity of human relationships.