GRI Bio, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering to Raise $5.5M

GRI Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRI), a pioneering biotechnology firm, revealed the pricing of its public offering. The firm plans to offer 5 million shares at a per-share price of $1.10, with warrants for an additional 10 million shares at an identical price. The goal is to raise around $5.5M in gross proceeds. The offering includes Series B-1 Warrants and Series B-2 Warrants, that can be exercised immediately and expire at different periods.

Investment Details

The proceeds from the offering are designated for working capital and general corporate purposes. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners will function as the sole placement agent for the offering. This public offering follows a registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the securities are being offered through a prospectus available on the SEC's website.

GRI Bio's Innovative Programs

GRI Bio's lead program, GRI-0621, is designed to inhibit iNKT cell activity and is being developed for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Apart from this, the company has a pipeline for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and a compound library for further development. However, it's important to note that forward-looking statements caution about risks, uncertainties, listing requirements, and the company's future financial performance and regulatory outcomes.

Financial Health and Market Performance

Despite the offering, GRI Bio's financial health remains a concern. With a market capitalization of $1.26M, a significant EBITDA decline, and a -96.76% one-year price total return, the firm's financial stability is questionable. The company engages in share buybacks, holds more cash than debt, yet is unprofitable and has experienced significant price drops. InvestingPro provides further analysis with additional tips and is currently running a New Year sale on subscriptions.