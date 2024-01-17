Greystone Logistics Q2 Results: Resilience and Innovation Amid Challenges

In the recent Q2 Results Call, Greystone Logistics Inc. provided a comprehensive update on the company's performance and future outlook. CEO Warren Kruger expressed confidence in the company's positioning, despite certain challenges and concerns about sales performance.

Resilience Amid Challenges

Greystone has faced equipment issues with Cincinnati Milacron, a company that provides advanced plastic processing technologies. This, coupled with delayed revenue from Walmart due to a new pallet design pending production in Taiwan, has put the company to the test. Despite these challenges, Kruger affirmed the robustness of Greystone's relationship with Walmart and Simplot, a manufacturer of diverse agribusiness and food products. However, there remains uncertainty regarding additional volumes from iGPS, a leading plastic pallet pooling service provider.

Product Innovation and Expansion

Greystone has been working on several new products. Among these are a can and bottle pallet that has undergone testing at Virginia Tech, a mirror pallet designed for the nut industry, and an automobile pallet that has been adjusted for compatibility with General Motor and Forge systems. These initiatives reflect the company's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.

Financial Health

CFO Curtis Crosier presented the financial overview, underscoring a strong balance sheet and healthy working capital. A comfortable position on debt payments was also noted. Although sales volume witnessed a slight drop from Q1, improved margins were observed due to reduced resin costs. SG&A increased due to transition costs and investment in sales resources. The net income decrease was contained under $800,000.

New Personnel and Stock Buyback Program

Kruger announced the introduction of new sales personnel, who will concentrate on nurturing customer relationships and promoting a new extruded lumber pallet product. In addition to this, he also announced a stock buyback program, reflecting the company's confidence in its future performance.

In the Q&A session, Kruger addressed questions about expanding into the grocery industry and the frequency of press releases regarding new contracts. The company's forward-looking approach and customer focus were evident in his responses.