Greystone Bags Bronze at CPE Influence Awards for DEI Program

Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate finance company, has recently been honored with the Bronze award for the Most Effective Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Program at the 2023 Commercial Property Executive (CPE) Influence Awards. This recognition is a testament to Greystone's commitment to fostering diversity and inclusivity through its comprehensive "Building Belonging" initiative.

Driving Diversity and Inclusion in Commercial Real Estate

The "Building Belonging" initiative is a multifaceted program incorporating both internal and external activities designed to create a sense of connection and understanding among employees. The program reflects Greystone's belief that people are central to its mission, a principle clearly embodied in their DEI initiatives. These initiatives are the responsibility of an internal DEI committee and a specialized DEI/Development department.

The program encompasses a range of activities, from celebrations of cultural heritage months to a DEI book club. It also includes external speakers and employee resources such as a DEI dictionary and calendar. In its effort to create a culture of inclusivity, Greystone also has subcommittees focusing on Community, Culture, and Careers & People.

Building Careers and Community

Greystone's commitment to its people extends beyond just creating a diverse and inclusive workplace. The company has a formal mentoring program, partnerships for career development, and runs a podcast to support women in commercial real estate. These initiatives are designed to nurture careers and foster a sense of community within the organization.

Additionally, Greystone supports various Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) that offer further opportunities for employee engagement. These ERGs play a crucial role in creating an inclusive workplace culture where every voice is heard and valued.

A Culture of Caring, Integrity, Excellence, and Creativity

Greystone's DEI initiatives are not just programs, but an integral part of the company's culture. Pranika Uppal Sinha, the Managing Director of DEI and Organization Development, has stated that DEI is a fundamental aspect of Greystone's values of caring, integrity, excellence, and creativity. The Bronze award at the CPE Influence Awards underscores Greystone's unwavering commitment to building a workplace where diversity and inclusion are not just buzzwords, but the bedrock of its operations.