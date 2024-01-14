en English
Business

Gresham’s Blakeney Hardware Steps Up Amid Cold Weather Preparations

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:10 am EST
Gresham’s Blakeney Hardware Steps Up Amid Cold Weather Preparations

As the chill of winter descends on Gresham, Texas, a surge of local residents are flocking to Blakeney Hardware to stockpile essential supplies. The store, owned by Jason Blakeney, is witnessing an influx of customers seeking items like generators, propane, and notably, faucet covers – an item that has become something of a hot commodity.

Preparing for the Cold

With winter’s arrival imminent, East Texans are going the extra mile to brace themselves against the chilly onslaught. Jason Blakeney, a seasoned entrepreneur, anticipated the high demand and strategically stocked up on faucet covers for the winter season. He ordered a substantial quantity, ensuring that his store could provide for the local community’s needs. As a result, Blakeney Hardware has become a beacon for those in need of winter supplies, with about 3,500 faucet covers still sitting on its shelves.

A Store Like No Other

Jason Blakeney’s foresight has put his store in a unique position. According to him, Blakeney Hardware is likely the only store within a 30-mile radius with an ample supply of faucet covers. This crucial resource helps protect outdoor faucets from freezing and bursting – a common issue in winter’s harsh conditions. The store’s rarity in this respect has made it an essential hub for locals making last-minute purchases as the cold weather draws nearer.

Extended Hours for Customer Convenience

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Blakeney Hardware is extending its operating hours to cater to the community’s needs. Jason Blakeney is set to open the store from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, a move that signifies the store’s commitment to its customers. Additionally, he is willing to keep the store open past its standard closing time if customers are still shopping, highlighting the store’s dedication to aiding the community in these frosty times.

author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

