Safety

Gregg County Officials Gear Up for Anticipated Winter Event

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:34 pm EST
Gregg County Officials Gear Up for Anticipated Winter Event

In the heart of Gregg County, Texas, local authorities are bracing for an impending winter weather event. Leading this proactive operation are Longview Police Department Chief Anthony Boone and Gregg County Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Moore. The duo is orchestrating an all-hands-on-deck response to ensure public safety and readiness.

Police Force Prepares to Battle the Elements

Chief Boone is leaving no stone unturned in making sure his police force is primed for emergency responses. The importance of having patrol vehicles fueled and officers on standby around the clock is a priority. As essential workers, the role of police officers intensifies during severe weather. Their contribution to maintaining order and public safety cannot be overstated.

Emergency Management in Full Swing

On the other side of the operation, Mark Moore is pulling the strings of a well-coordinated effort. His checklist includes treating the roads, preparing emergency teams to clear roadways of debris, and ensuring adequate staffing within the sheriff’s department. When winter weather strikes, these preparations will be the backbone of the county’s resilience.

Residents Advised to Stay Off Roads and Stock Up

Moore’s advice to residents is clear: stay off the roads if ice accumulates. He urges residents to prepare for the storm by stocking up on necessary supplies and fueling their vehicles. Owners of diesel vehicles are advised to obtain anti-gel to prevent fuel issues. The message is simple—preparedness is crucial.

Both officials have stressed the importance of community readiness and the proactive measures taken by county agencies. The objective is to maintain safety and effectively respond to potential emergencies during the winter weather. The people of Gregg County can rest assured that their leaders are doing everything in their power to prepare for the coming winter event.

Safety United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

