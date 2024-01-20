Greg Eads Completes Journey Missional Leadership Development Program

Greg Eads, a resident of northcentral Indiana, has successfully completed the Journey Missional Leadership Development Program offered by Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) in 2023. The program, an undergraduate-level certificate course, is meticulously designed to foster leaders who are firmly rooted in the teachings of Jesus Christ and are prepared to serve in local churches and communities.

Background and Journey into Ministry

With an extensive background in ministry, Eads has been a volunteer hospital chaplain at Goshen Health for four years, offering spiritual support and guidance to patients and their families. His involvement with the Elkhart County Jail Ministry and the prison fellowship program Kairos further testify to his commitment to serving his community. Eads's work also includes volunteering endeavors with The Way Goshen and SPA Women's Ministries, as well as various roles within his home congregation, Christian Center Church.

Embarking on the Journey Program

Eads joined the Journey program in 2020 upon the recommendation of Dennis Miller, a fellow chaplain and program alumnus. Throughout the program, he embraced the challenges presented to him, particularly the essay writing tasks and open forums. These aspects of the program, Eads found, provided him with valuable opportunities for personal and spiritual growth.

Mentorship and Influence

Throughout his journey in the program, Eads was mentored by Jim Martin from the Church of Jesus Christ of Argos. The guidance and wisdom imparted by Martin played a pivotal role in his successful completion of the program. Eads, the son of the late Jim and Virginia Eads, is a proud parent to three young adult children and comes from a family with a strong spiritual foundation, suggesting a legacy of faith and service that has undoubtedly influenced his path into ministry.