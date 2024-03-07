Greenville's Pi Day Celebration at The Community Tap: Pies, Pizzas, and Pets Welcome

Event Spotlight: TGI PI-DAYS at The Community Tap on March 14 invites pie enthusiasts and math lovers to a unique celebration. Featuring a special menu by Local Pie Pizza Co. and Peachy, the event promises savory delights, sweet treats, and a special Pi Day sour beer on tap. Tickets range from $10-30 and are available for purchase online.

Unique Culinary Creations

Attendees can look forward to a pie-centric menu that includes locally made pizzas and hand pies, with a possibility of nostalgic specials inspired by a familiar red-and-white striped chain restaurant. A special Barbados Amaro Punch and Westbrook’s Pi Day sour beer will also be featured, catering to diverse taste preferences.

Community and Connectivity

The event underscores the importance of community gatherings and shared experiences. The Community Tap welcomes guests of all ages, including pets, to join in the festivities. This inclusive approach highlights the event’s aim to foster connections and celebrate the joy of communal celebration.

Other Noteworthy Events

In addition to the Pi Day celebration, Greenville boasts a variety of events that cater to different interests. From Kym Easter’s "Better Together" wildlife painting exhibition to an evening of jazz supporting the Greenville Jazz Collective, the city offers cultural enrichments for everyone. The Carolina Ballet Theatre’s benefit show and Porto Seguro’s concert further underscore Greenville’s vibrant arts scene.

As the Pi Day celebration approaches, The Community Tap and other event organizers in Greenville demonstrate the city’s commitment to fostering a sense of community through diverse and engaging events. Whether through the shared love of pie, music, or dance, Greenville continues to bring people together, making it a hub of cultural and communal activities.