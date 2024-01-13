en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Greenville’s Hotel Construction Trends Towards Economy Amidst Strong Luxury Demand

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:38 am EST
Greenville’s Hotel Construction Trends Towards Economy Amidst Strong Luxury Demand

September 2022 marked the opening of the Grand Bohemian Lodge, a beacon of luxury in downtown Greenville, South Carolina. Despite the delays served by the COVID-19 pandemic, this plush hotel finally threw open its doors to the public, signaling a significant investment in the region’s luxury accommodations sector. While the Lodge stands proud, the third quarter of 2023 saw a shift in the hotel construction trend in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, leaning towards more economical options.

A Shift Towards Economical Accommodations

The likes of Extended Stay, WoodSprings Suites, and Fairfield Inn properties have become the new focus. Alia Bostaji, a hotel investment sales expert, attributes this shift to the economic resilience demonstrated by these hotel types during the pandemic. Their consistent cash flow during economic fluctuations has made them attractive investments. Catering to work-related travel, these hotels meet the needs of companies and employees that frequent Greenville.

Luxury Hotels Still in Demand

Despite this shift, the demand for luxury accommodations isn’t waning. The upscale hotel occupancy rate in the area stands at 71.1 percent, indicating a healthy market that can absorb the addition of new luxury accommodations. However, a slower pace of luxury hotel development is evident, influenced by high interest rates and construction costs.

Hotel Development in Other Regions

While Greenville grapples with these shifts, other regions like Charleston and Myrtle Beach are also seeing hotel development. Interestingly, Columbia is experiencing its most significant hotel construction boom in a decade. The stable demand from the state government, university, and emerging corporate activity is driving this surge, with 695 rooms currently under construction.

Optimistic Future for Greenville

Bostaji remains optimistic about the future of hotel construction in Greenville, particularly for groups with solid financing. He suggests, however, that it may take 12 to 18 months for development to surge again. As the Grand Bohemian Lodge stands as a testament to luxury accommodations, Greenville awaits its next wave of hotel constructions, balancing between luxury and economy.

0
Business Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
39 seconds ago
TikTok Partners with Fospha to Revolutionize Top-of-Funnel Marketing
As the digital marketing landscape evolves under the influence of new platforms and privacy regulations, eCommerce brands grapple to comprehend their media mix performance, especially at the top of the marketing funnel. Amidst these changes, TikTok and Fospha have joined forces, with the latter becoming the new measurement partner of the former. This partnership aims
TikTok Partners with Fospha to Revolutionize Top-of-Funnel Marketing
Indian Shrimp Stocks Surge Amid Ecuador Crisis: A Potential Market Revival
56 seconds ago
Indian Shrimp Stocks Surge Amid Ecuador Crisis: A Potential Market Revival
Navigating the Intricacies of Management Equity Plans: A Comprehensive Guide
1 min ago
Navigating the Intricacies of Management Equity Plans: A Comprehensive Guide
BlackRock Bolsters Alternative Investments with $12.5B Acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners
42 seconds ago
BlackRock Bolsters Alternative Investments with $12.5B Acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners
Franklin Templeton Slashes Bitcoin ETF Fee to Outpace Competition
43 seconds ago
Franklin Templeton Slashes Bitcoin ETF Fee to Outpace Competition
Philip Morris International Appoints Navaneel Kar as Managing Director of its India Operations
51 seconds ago
Philip Morris International Appoints Navaneel Kar as Managing Director of its India Operations
Latest Headlines
World News
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
54 seconds
Olli Rehn: From EU Politics to Finnish Presidency
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
1 min
PM Modi's Visit to Shree Kalaram Temple: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
1 min
Lauri Markkanen: The First Basketball Player to Win Finland's Athlete of the Year
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
1 min
Hamworthy Recreation to Fly for Unique FA Vase Clash Against Jersey Bulls
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
2 mins
India and France Engage in Key Diplomatic Talks: Strategic Deals Looming
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
2 mins
NBA's Basketball Africa League Confronts Fan Engagement and Financial Hurdles
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
3 mins
Boreout: The Silent Epidemic in the Workplace
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
3 mins
Lucinda Williams Flourishes in Late-Career Phase: A Journey of Resilience and Creativity
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
3 mins
Jabalpur Mayor Highlights State's Financial Woes as Development Halts; Chennai Expressway Revived
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
41 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
18 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app