Greenville’s Hotel Construction Trends Towards Economy Amidst Strong Luxury Demand

September 2022 marked the opening of the Grand Bohemian Lodge, a beacon of luxury in downtown Greenville, South Carolina. Despite the delays served by the COVID-19 pandemic, this plush hotel finally threw open its doors to the public, signaling a significant investment in the region’s luxury accommodations sector. While the Lodge stands proud, the third quarter of 2023 saw a shift in the hotel construction trend in the Greenville-Spartanburg area, leaning towards more economical options.

A Shift Towards Economical Accommodations

The likes of Extended Stay, WoodSprings Suites, and Fairfield Inn properties have become the new focus. Alia Bostaji, a hotel investment sales expert, attributes this shift to the economic resilience demonstrated by these hotel types during the pandemic. Their consistent cash flow during economic fluctuations has made them attractive investments. Catering to work-related travel, these hotels meet the needs of companies and employees that frequent Greenville.

Luxury Hotels Still in Demand

Despite this shift, the demand for luxury accommodations isn’t waning. The upscale hotel occupancy rate in the area stands at 71.1 percent, indicating a healthy market that can absorb the addition of new luxury accommodations. However, a slower pace of luxury hotel development is evident, influenced by high interest rates and construction costs.

Hotel Development in Other Regions

While Greenville grapples with these shifts, other regions like Charleston and Myrtle Beach are also seeing hotel development. Interestingly, Columbia is experiencing its most significant hotel construction boom in a decade. The stable demand from the state government, university, and emerging corporate activity is driving this surge, with 695 rooms currently under construction.

Optimistic Future for Greenville

Bostaji remains optimistic about the future of hotel construction in Greenville, particularly for groups with solid financing. He suggests, however, that it may take 12 to 18 months for development to surge again. As the Grand Bohemian Lodge stands as a testament to luxury accommodations, Greenville awaits its next wave of hotel constructions, balancing between luxury and economy.