Greenville Landmark Designed by Willie Ward Sold for $2.1M; McNeil Epps Earns Prestigious SIOR Designation

A historic Tudor-style residence at 401 West Fairs Road in Greenville, embedded with the masterful touches of renowned architect Willie Ward, has been sold for a whopping $2.1 million. The 1928 property, nestled in the Augusta Road area, is a testament to Ward’s architectural genius, with his signature elements such as arched entryways and distinctive moldings adding an unmistakable character to the home.

Legacy of Willie Ward

A native of Alabama, Ward spent 41 years working in Greenville, leaving behind an architectural legacy that is evident in the National Register of Historic Places. He designed over 100 commercial and residential structures in South Carolina, leaving an indelible imprint on Greenville’s cityscape. His work included several private homes in prestigious neighborhoods, with each structure resonating with his distinctive design aesthetics.

Preservation of Original Features

The house at 401 West Fairs Road is no exception. Alongside Ward’s signature features like dark wood trim and a functional elevator, original elements have been carefully preserved, contributing to the home’s charm and historical value. The real estate transaction was facilitated by Blair Miller of Wilson Associates Real Estate, with Shay Brown of Re/Max Executive Greenville representing the buyer.

Notable Real Estate Transactions and Developments

In other real estate news, McNeil Epps of NAI Earle Furman has received the highly esteemed SIOR office designation from the Society of Industrial and Office Realtors. This recognition is given to industry professionals who meet high standards of experience, education, and ethics. NAI Earle Furman also reported noteworthy commercial real estate transactions in the Upstate South Carolina region, including lease renewals and property sales in December. Meanwhile, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) is undergoing a leadership shift, with president-elect Kevin Sears stepping in following Tracy Kasper’s resignation, triggered by a threat related to a past personal matter.