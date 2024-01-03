Greenville Council Approves Septic Tank Policy Amid Rural Development Concerns

The Greenville County Council in South Carolina, on January 2, 2024, approved a significant policy regarding septic tank use in a bid to address pressing rural development issues. The policy, passed by an 11 to 1 vote, stipulates that developers can only install septic tanks on plots of at least one-and-a-half acres and must maintain a minimum distance of 100 feet from waterways.

Putting a Brake on Septic-Dependent Subdivisions

The newly approved measure is expected to curb the construction of large subdivisions reliant on septic systems. These systems have faced criticism for their lack of oversight and potential environmental impacts post-installation. Councilman Ennis Fant underscored the necessity to phase out large septic-dependent subdivisions in the area.

Dissent and Economic Implications

In contrast, Councilman Christ Harrison, the only dissenting vote, voiced concerns that the policy might inadvertently inflate home prices due to a decrease in development density. Conservation groups have applauded the move, but some stakeholders express worry regarding the economic implications of this policy.

A Step Towards Sustainable Development

Nonetheless, the septic tank policy is broadly viewed as a strategic move towards slowing down development. It allows time for the expansion of sewer lines into rural areas and prioritizes the protection of local waterways. However, it’s worth noting that current projects already in development or in the permitting process are exempt from the new regulations.