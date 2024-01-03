en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Policy

Greenville Council Approves Septic Tank Policy Amid Rural Development Concerns

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:45 pm EST
Greenville Council Approves Septic Tank Policy Amid Rural Development Concerns

The Greenville County Council in South Carolina, on January 2, 2024, approved a significant policy regarding septic tank use in a bid to address pressing rural development issues. The policy, passed by an 11 to 1 vote, stipulates that developers can only install septic tanks on plots of at least one-and-a-half acres and must maintain a minimum distance of 100 feet from waterways.

Putting a Brake on Septic-Dependent Subdivisions

The newly approved measure is expected to curb the construction of large subdivisions reliant on septic systems. These systems have faced criticism for their lack of oversight and potential environmental impacts post-installation. Councilman Ennis Fant underscored the necessity to phase out large septic-dependent subdivisions in the area.

Dissent and Economic Implications

In contrast, Councilman Christ Harrison, the only dissenting vote, voiced concerns that the policy might inadvertently inflate home prices due to a decrease in development density. Conservation groups have applauded the move, but some stakeholders express worry regarding the economic implications of this policy.

A Step Towards Sustainable Development

Nonetheless, the septic tank policy is broadly viewed as a strategic move towards slowing down development. It allows time for the expansion of sewer lines into rural areas and prioritizes the protection of local waterways. However, it’s worth noting that current projects already in development or in the permitting process are exempt from the new regulations.

0
Policy United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

East Grand Forks City Council Adopts New Cell Phone Use Policy

By BNN Correspondents

A Year of High-Stakes Political Drama: The Climate Change Battle of 2024

By Waqas Arain

Biden-Harris Administration Prioritizes Higher Education Quality and Advanced Battery Production

By Quadri Adejumo

Ontario Lacrosse Association Delays Controversial Policy Amidst Strong Opposition

By Salman Khan

Florida Revamps Medicaid Program: Expanded Coverage and Vaccine Access ...
@Health · 4 hours
Florida Revamps Medicaid Program: Expanded Coverage and Vaccine Access ...
heart comment 0
Supported Living and Ageing Well Strategy Sparks Debate; Senior Living Industry Eyes Challenges and Opportunities in 2024

By Justice Nwafor

Supported Living and Ageing Well Strategy Sparks Debate; Senior Living Industry Eyes Challenges and Opportunities in 2024
Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans

By BNN Correspondents

Insulin Price Cap to Benefit Millions of Americans
Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children

By Dil Bar Irshad

Minnesota Introduces 12-Month Continuous Medicaid Coverage for Children
A Lifeline for Medicare: The Premium-Support Model

By Rafia Tasleem

A Lifeline for Medicare: The Premium-Support Model
Latest Headlines
World News
Casper City Council Passes Ordinance for More Efficient Removal of Public Officials
18 seconds
Casper City Council Passes Ordinance for More Efficient Removal of Public Officials
Covenant Women's Basketball: A Tough Loss against Berea and Hope for the Future
25 seconds
Covenant Women's Basketball: A Tough Loss against Berea and Hope for the Future
Spokane Dealership's Gift of Mobility for Family in Medical Distress
31 seconds
Spokane Dealership's Gift of Mobility for Family in Medical Distress
FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk
2 mins
FDA Issues Class I Recall for Philips MRI Systems amid Explosion Risk
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy
3 mins
Spokane City Council Ponders Significant Changes to Public Comment Policy
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
3 mins
Toddler Water Skier Sonny Takes Internet by Storm
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
4 mins
Gibran Rakabuming Raka Calls for Responsible Campaigning Amidst Election Tensions
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
4 mins
'Tech for Palestine': New Tech Coalition Emerges Amidst Israel-Hamas Conflict
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
4 mins
Taekwondo Broome Students Attain Black Belt Status in Remarkable Year-End Achievement
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app