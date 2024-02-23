Greensboro's Leap Towards Family-Friendly Excellence: A Visionary CEO's Crusade

In the heart of North Carolina, a movement is brewing, one that could set a new standard for how cities across America support their working families. At the forefront of this initiative is Chad Oakley, CEO of Charles Aris, who, upon returning to Greensboro to raise his family, envisioned a city that not only thrives economically but also champions the well-being of its residents. Through a partnership with Action Greensboro, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, and Family Forward NC, Oakley is pushing for Greensboro to become the first Family Forward NC Certified Community by February 2025. This ambitious goal aims to ensure that 85,000 residents work for employers who are committed to family-friendly policies, such as paid parental leave and comprehensive health insurance coverage.

The Personal Drive Behind the Movement

For Oakley, the mission is personal. After experiencing the challenges and joys of starting a family, he recognized the critical need for supportive workplace policies. "Returning to Greensboro wasn't just a homecoming; it was a call to action," Oakley shared. His leadership at Charles Aris reflects this ethos, with the company pioneering initiatives that prioritize employee health and family well-being. Oakley's advocacy for family-friendly policies is not just about creating a better workplace but about fostering a community where families can thrive.

A Collaborative Effort for Community Transformation

The partnership between Charles Aris, Action Greensboro, the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, and Family Forward NC is a testament to what can be achieved when public and private sectors unite for a common goal. The Family Forward NC certification, championed by this alliance, serves as a beacon for employers to follow, signifying a commitment to practices that support working families. By promoting policies such as affordable childcare, paid family leave, and flexible work arrangements, Greensboro is on the path to becoming a model city that values the well-being of its residents as much as its economic prosperity.

Challenging Other Employers to Join the Cause

Oakley's call to action extends beyond Charles Aris and its partners. He urges other employers in Greensboro to embrace family-friendly policies, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between a business's success and the well-being of its employees. "This isn't just about being a good corporate citizen; it's about building a foundation for sustainable growth," Oakley asserts. The vision for Greensboro is clear: to attract and retain talent by showcasing the city as an ideal place for both families and businesses. Becoming the first Family Forward NC Certified Community would not only mark a significant milestone for Greensboro but also set a precedent for other cities to follow.

As Greensboro stands on the cusp of becoming a trailblazer for family-friendly workplaces, the collective effort of its leaders and community members paints a hopeful picture for the future. With initiatives like the Family Forward NC certification, Greensboro is not just aiming for economic growth but for a holistic prosperity that encompasses the health and happiness of its families. In this endeavor, Oakley's leadership and vision serve as a guiding light, inspiring others to join the movement towards creating a more inclusive and supportive community.