Greensboro Police Sergeant Dale Nix Honored with ‘Operation Fly Our Flag’ Memorial Bike Ride

In a remarkable tribute to a fallen hero, the city of Greensboro convened for a memorial bike ride christened “Operation Fly Our Flag”. The event was held in honor of the late Sergeant Dale Nix of the Greensboro police force, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on December 30.

A Hero Remembered

Sergeant Nix, in his bid to deter a robbery at a Sheetz gas station in Guildford County – a location he often frequented – was fatally wounded. His sacrifice was a chilling reminder of the risks our law enforcement officers face each day. The memorial ride, held on a Sunday, served as a poignant tribute to Sgt. Nix, reverberating his significant impact on the community he served and the department he was a part of.

Community’s Outpouring of Support

The Greensboro community, demonstrating immense respect and affection for Sgt. Nix, turned out in thousands to participate in the event. Nathan Sheppard, the event organizer, succinctly captured the sentiment, remarking on the lasting impression Sgt. Nix left on his community and his department.

Support for Sgt. Nix’s Family

Participants contributed a $20 fee to partake in the memorial ride, and special Sergeant Nix badge stickers were sold as a part of the fundraiser. Both sources of revenue are being channelled to support Sgt. Nix’s bereaved family. These stickers, imbued with the memory of Sgt. Nix, will continue to be available for purchase throughout the month, further extending the community’s support.