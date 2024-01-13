en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Greensboro Community and Police Honor Slain Sgt. Philip Dale Nix in Emotional Funeral Service

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:29 am EST
Greensboro Community and Police Honor Slain Sgt. Philip Dale Nix in Emotional Funeral Service

The city of Greensboro, North Carolina, was shrouded in a solemn silence as it bid farewell to one of its brave sons, Sgt. Philip Dale Nix, of the Greensboro Police Department. The funeral service, held at the Westover Church, was attended by thousands, including Governor Roy Cooper, Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, and law enforcement officers from across the state, all gathered to pay their respects to the fallen hero.

An Unwavering Guardian of Greensboro

Police Chief John Thompson delivered an emotional tribute to Sgt. Nix, describing him as a devoted guardian of Greensboro, a man of unwavering commitment to his duty. He assured the congregation that the memory of Sgt. Nix, a hero in the truest sense, would be preserved and honored by the department and the community he served so selflessly.

Tragic Loss in the Line of Duty

Sgt. Nix’s death was not just a loss to the Greensboro Police Department, but a stark reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face daily. He was off-duty when he confronted two men stealing beer from a convenience store and was fatally shot, becoming one of the 136 police officers who died in the line of duty in 2023, as per a report by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

Transformative Contributions to the Community

Sgt. Nix’s contributions to the community went beyond his duty as a police officer. His transformative work with the Family Victims Unit, which investigates domestic violence and crimes against juveniles, was highlighted during the service. Colleagues spoke of his dedication, leadership, and the profound impact he had on the department and the lives he touched. The service concluded with a ceremonial end-of-watch broadcast, marking Sgt. Nix’s final 10-42, a signal that an officer has ended their tour of duty.

0
Law Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Law

See more
6 mins ago
Assault at Victoria Retailer Raises Concerns Over Chronic Offenders
In a shocking incident, a man with a storied history of assault-related convictions was taken into custody in Victoria, following an attack on a female employee at a downtown food retailer. The suspect, well-known to local law enforcement, allegedly spat on the worker, hurled racist remarks, attempted a punch, and finally, struck her in the
Assault at Victoria Retailer Raises Concerns Over Chronic Offenders
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
26 mins ago
Washington State Police Pursuit Initiative 2113 Certified: What's Next?
Kentucky's Notorious Killer Gregory Wilson Eligible for Parole: Public Outcry Ensues
27 mins ago
Kentucky's Notorious Killer Gregory Wilson Eligible for Parole: Public Outcry Ensues
Norfolk Police Department Remembers Esteemed K9 Ficko
8 mins ago
Norfolk Police Department Remembers Esteemed K9 Ficko
Derek Chauvin Charged: Protests and Controversy Sweep the Nation
12 mins ago
Derek Chauvin Charged: Protests and Controversy Sweep the Nation
Traffic Police Officer Assaulted in Thane Over Parking Dispute
20 mins ago
Traffic Police Officer Assaulted in Thane Over Parking Dispute
Latest Headlines
World News
Ava Orlando's Defensive Prowess Powers Notre Dame Academy's Victory
24 seconds
Ava Orlando's Defensive Prowess Powers Notre Dame Academy's Victory
Daw Dwe Bu Champions Unity, Development at New Year Thanksgiving Ceremony
24 seconds
Daw Dwe Bu Champions Unity, Development at New Year Thanksgiving Ceremony
ASEAN Envoy Joins Myanmar's Political Parties in Discussing Electoral Reforms
40 seconds
ASEAN Envoy Joins Myanmar's Political Parties in Discussing Electoral Reforms
Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress
54 seconds
Meghalaya's Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh Calls for Update on Medical College Progress
Ministers Advocate for Speedy Completion of Nalgonda's Irrigation Projects
2 mins
Ministers Advocate for Speedy Completion of Nalgonda's Irrigation Projects
Zambian Woman Sentenced for Abortion: A Spotlight on Reproductive Rights
2 mins
Zambian Woman Sentenced for Abortion: A Spotlight on Reproductive Rights
Taiwan Holds Presidential and Legislative Elections Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty
2 mins
Taiwan Holds Presidential and Legislative Elections Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty
Missouri Gymnastics Team Narrowly Defeated by Alabama in SEC Competition Opener
3 mins
Missouri Gymnastics Team Narrowly Defeated by Alabama in SEC Competition Opener
Greenbrier East Overwhelms Woodrow Wilson in High School Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Greenbrier East Overwhelms Woodrow Wilson in High School Basketball Showdown
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
5 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
10 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
11 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
11 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
14 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
16 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
17 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app