Greenfield's Once Upon a Prom Dress Event and Other Local News Updates

In a heartening display of community spirit, the Once Upon a Prom Dress event is due on February 3rd and 4th in Greenfield. The event offers high school students an opportunity to receive a free formal dress, accessory, and shoes. The only requirements are a school ID or proof of enrollment, and the event allows for one item per student. The event will feature both appointment-only and open shopping sessions at the Overlook at Briney Creek, making it accessible to all.
Call for Donations and Community Participation
As part of this initiative, donations of formal wear and accessories can be made at various local businesses. The event showcases the power of community efforts to bring joy and alleviate financial burdens on families during the prom season.
Local Author's New Children's Book
Meanwhile, Hancock County's Natalie Mosley Klenotic has published a children's book titled 'Daddy's Not Gone.' The book narrates the story of a girl learning to perceive her late father's presence in new ways. The book, which is available on Amazon in paperback and Kindle formats, offers a sensitive exploration of grief and resilience.
Fortville Elementary's New Lego Club and Purse Bingo Fundraiser
Elsewhere in the county, Fortville Elementary School is launching a Lego Club, with sessions planned for the first and third Wednesdays of each month. This initiative is expected to foster creativity and teamwork among students. In addition, the McCordsville Elementary PTO is organizing a purse bingo fundraiser, demonstrating the ongoing commitment of local schools to engage their communities and support student activities.
2024 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest Open
In other news, the 2024 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Essay Contest for students in grades 6-12 is now open. With submissions due by February 29th, the contest encourages students to reflect on the themes of perseverance and progress in their essays, aligning with the enduring legacy of Dr. King.