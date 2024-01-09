en English
Business

Greenbrier Companies Reorganizes Under ‘Better Together’ Strategy, Announces Leadership Changes

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc., a dominant force in the global freight transportation markets, has unveiled a comprehensive reorganization of its business structure. The restructuring aligns with the company’s ‘Better Together’ strategy, aiming to enhance focus, accountability, and efficiency, ultimately promising an elevated customer experience and augmented shareholder value.

Geographic Division and New Appointments

The reorganization involves bifurcating its operations into two primary geographic segments: The Americas and Europe. The newly defined segments will be led by Brian Comstock and William Glenn. Comstock, now the Executive Vice President & President for The Americas, and Glenn, the Senior Vice President & President for Europe, will report directly to the CEO and President, Lorie Tekorius. This strategic move aims to harness the potential of these markets more effectively, leveraging Greenbrier’s global footprint and industry expertise.

Leadership Transitions

In addition to the reorganization, Greenbrier has announced crucial changes in its leadership team. CFO Adrian Downes is slated to step down by March 31, 2024. Despite his departure, Downes will continue to serve as a senior advisor until March 2025, ensuring a smooth transition. The company has already initiated a national search for the next CFO.

New Chief Legal & Compliance Officer

Meanwhile, Greenbrier has completed the succession plan for its Legal function. Christian Lucky has assumed the role of Senior Vice President, Chief Legal & Compliance Officer (CLO/CCO), succeeding Martin Baker. The change underscores the company’s commitment to robust corporate governance and strategic planning. CEO Lorie Tekorius has lauded the contributions of both Downes and Baker and has expressed her confidence in the company’s new appointments.

Greenbrier is known for its comprehensive suite of freight railcar solutions that include design, manufacturing, maintenance, and retrofitting. It also offers leasing and regulatory compliance services to railroads and railcar owners. The company’s operations are primarily focused in North America, Europe, and Brazil, and this reorganization seeks to leverage this geographic spread to its advantage.

Business Europe United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

