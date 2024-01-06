en English
Business

Greenbrier Companies Kickstart Fiscal 2024 with Strong Q1 Results

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:04 am EST
Greenbrier Companies Kickstart Fiscal 2024 with Strong Q1 Results

The Greenbrier Companies Inc. has reported its first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings, signaling a robust start to the fiscal year. The company’s net income for the quarter reached a significant $31.2 million, exceeding Wall Street predictions. Registering revenues of $808.8 million, Greenbrier anticipates a fruitful year with full-year revenue projected to be in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.7 billion.

Executing the ‘Better Together’ Strategy

Greenbrier’s CEO and President, Laurie Tekorius, emphasized the successful rollout of their ‘Better Together’ strategy. This approach aims to maintain the company’s manufacturing leadership, enhance efficiency and margins by optimizing industrial footprints, and grow leasing and services in a disciplined manner. The results for Q1 are in line with this strategy, showing a substantial increase in manufacturing gross margin in comparison to the previous quarter.

Strengthening Financial Health

Greenbrier is also making headway towards its fiscal 2026 goal of achieving mid-teen aggregate gross margins. The company has been able to realize cost savings from the sale of operations and in-sourcing initiatives, and it is on track to reach a total cost savings target of $50 million to $55 million by fiscal 2025. The company’s Maintenance Services are showing strong performance with solid gross margins.

Stable Demand and Future Outlook

Despite geopolitical concerns, such as the conditions at the U.S. Southern border, Greenbrier’s outlook remains positive. The company is witnessing stable demand in North America and Europe. Furthermore, Greenbrier’s leasing strategy is on track to double recurring revenues within the next five years. This optimistic outlook is reflected in the company’s decision to declare a quarterly dividend, marking the 39th consecutive payout.

Additionally, the company’s leasing and management services are making steady progress towards the goal of doubling recurring revenue. The lease fleet continues to grow with renewals happening at favorable terms. Brian Comstock, the Executive Vice President, noted the robust leasing market and new railcar orders, providing revenue visibility into 2025.

As the Annual Shareholder Meeting approaches, Greenbrier’s strong Q1 fiscal 2024 performance and its adherence to the ‘Better Together’ strategy position it well for future growth.

Business Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

