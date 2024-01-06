en English
en English
Business

Greenbrier Companies Kick Off Fiscal 2024 with Strong Q1

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 2:46 am EST
The Greenbrier Companies have kicked off their fiscal 2024 with a robust first quarter, as revealed in their recent earnings conference call. Led by key executives including CEO and President Laurie Tekorius, the company reported a commendable start to the fiscal year, boasting over $800 million in revenue and an aggregate gross margin of 15%.

The ‘Better Together’ Strategy

The solid performance testifies to the success of Greenbrier’s ‘Better Together’ strategy, a multiyear plan focusing on maintaining manufacturing leadership, optimizing industrial footprint, and disciplined growth in leasing and services. The strategy’s effectiveness can be seen in the improvements in manufacturing gross margins and cost savings realized from facility rationalizations and in-sourcing initiatives.

Positive Momentum in Maintenance Services and Leasing

The Maintenance Services division of Greenbrier continues to demonstrate positive momentum, while the leasing strategy is gaining traction with a goal to double recurring revenues within five years. The company’s Board also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3 per share, reflecting confidence in the business’s performance. The favorable railcar leasing market conditions have contributed to the growth of the lease fleet, further bolstering the company’s revenue streams.

Future Outlook Amid Geopolitical Concerns

Despite geopolitical concerns, such as issues at the U.S. southern border, Greenbrier remains positive about the economic outlook in North America and Europe. The company’s optimism is backed by its strong backlog, which provides revenue visibility stretching into 2025. Greenbrier Maxion in Brazil also shows promise for steady business activity, adding to the company’s overall growth prospects.

Leasing and Management Services: A Key Revenue Driver

Greenbrier’s leasing and management services are expected to be a key driver of the company’s future growth. The company aims to double recurring revenue through disciplined fleet investment and maintaining a balanced fleet profile. A recent asset-backed securities (ABS) offering by the company received the highest credit ratings in the railcar ABS space, indicative of the robust health of the leasing market. The North American railcar delivery market is projected to remain around industry replacement levels for the next few years, providing a stable demand for Greenbrier’s offerings.

Business Transportation United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

