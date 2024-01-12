en English
Green Country Braces for Cold Front: Residents and City Rally in Preparation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:25 am EST
As the clock ticks towards midnight, Green Country braces for a severe cold front that threatens to leave residents snowbound over the weekend. The imminent weather shift has spurred a surge in local grocery store visits, with essentials flying off the shelves.

Unexpected Rush at Reasor’s

Reasor’s grocery store on 41st Street and South Peoria Avenue, generally quiet on Thursdays, was caught off guard by a massive wave of customers. The sudden spike in traffic has caused parking difficulties, with shoppers like Portia Goff struggling to find space, even resorting to visiting multiple locations to secure parking.

Community Prepares for Indoor Weekend

It’s not just bare essentials that are in high demand. Many shoppers are also stocking up on chili ingredients and firewood, painting a picture of a community preparing to hunker down indoors, keeping warm while the storm rages outside. This flurry of activity underscores the proactive steps residents are taking to weather the impending storm comfortably.

City’s Preemptive Measures in Full Swing

Meanwhile, the City of Tulsa and the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency (TAEMA) have sprung into action, deploying salt trucks, issuing public warnings, and providing advice on cold-weather preparations. They’re preparing for potential hazards like road conditions, burst water lines, and power outages. The emergency center has been activated to a level three, with the City coordinating with partners and reaching out to nonprofit organizations to ensure residents’ safety.

The forthcoming cold front may be a daunting prospect, but the swift response from both the community and the authorities shows a city determined to face the challenge head-on. As Green Country awaits the storm, it’s clear that they’re doing so with preparation and resilience.

United States Weather
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

