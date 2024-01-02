Green Bay’s Holiday Season Marred by Surge in Residential Fires

A worrying surge in residential fires has marked this holiday season in Green Bay, with the total count nearly doubling from the previous year. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department, using its annual Holiday Wreath program, tracked the incidents, adding a red bulb to a wreath for each fire occurrence. From November 26, 2023, to New Year’s Day, the department recorded seven residential fires, a significant leap from the four witnessed in the last season.

Devastating Incidents and Damages

Among the incidents, a fire on Green Bay’s west side led to $75,000 in damages, injured one person, and displaced 12 residents. Another alarming event was a Monday night apartment fire in Kiel, Wisconsin, which left six people injured, including one first responder. Firefighters had to rescue two residents through windows amidst heavy smoke. The fire required additional resources to be extinguished, and its cause is still under investigation. A New Year’s Day fire, which started on a stove, also displaced twelve people in a Green Bay west side apartment.

The Culprit: Cooking Appliances

The officials point their fingers at cooking appliances, primarily stoves or ranges, as the principal causes of home fires and fire-related injuries in the United States. The New Year’s Day fire, which originated from a stove, serves as a stark reminder of this fact.

Urging Safety Precautions

In response to the alarming increase in fires, officials are urging residents to adopt stringent safety measures. They stress the importance of vigilance while using cooking appliances and compliance with safety guidelines, reinforcing the belief that the majority of these fires are preventable.