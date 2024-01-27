Green Bay Triumphs Over Detroit in Collegiate Basketball Showdown

In a riveting collegiate basketball game, Green Bay outplayed Detroit, sealing the victory with a score of 78 to 64. The game, attended by 2,625 spectators, showcased Green Bay's robust shooting performance and superior rebounding skills, which were instrumental in their triumph.

First Half: Green Bay Takes the Lead

Green Bay set the pace early on, establishing a five-point lead over Detroit in the first half. The score at halftime stood at 34 to 29 in favor of Green Bay.

Game Changers: Reynolds and Douglas

The victory was majorly driven by the remarkable performance of Noah Reynolds who led the charge with a whopping 34 points. David Douglas Jr. was not far behind, adding an impressive 24 points to the tally, including six crucial 3-pointers. The Phoenix, Green Bay's team, exhibited a superior shooting performance, making 46.7% of their attempts from the field and 30.3% from the 3-point range.

Detroit's Struggle

Detroit, despite putting up a brave fight, found it challenging to keep up with Green Bay's pace. Jayden Stone was the top scorer for Detroit, contributing 20 points, while Marcus Tankersley added another 17. However, Detroit was less effective on the field, with only 38.8% of their field goal attempts finding the mark. Their struggle was particularly evident from the 3-point line, where they managed to hit only 21.1% of their attempts.

Rebounding: A Key Factor

Rebounding was another area where Green Bay showcased their supremacy, outrebounding Detroit 33 to 23. Leading the rebounding for Green Bay was Wonders, who successfully claimed 9 rebounds. Despite both teams managing 11 assists each, Green Bay's superior shooting and rebounding ultimately led them to victory.

The game ended with Green Bay improving their record to 14-9, 9-3 in the Horizon League, while Detroit Mercy's tough season continues as they fell to 0-22, 0-11 in conference play.