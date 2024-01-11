Green Bay Police Chief on Human Trafficking, Fan Behavior, and NFL Draft Preparations

During a recent interview, Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis, addressed a range of crucial topics. From highlighting the importance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, discussing the exemplary conduct of Green Bay Packers fans at Lambeau Field, to shedding light on the city’s preparations for the much-anticipated 2025 NFL Draft, Chief Davis provided a comprehensive overview of the city’s multifaceted efforts.

Unmasking a Silent Crime: Human Trafficking

Chief Davis emphasized the severity of human trafficking, a heinous and often overlooked crime. He underscored the commitment of his department in not only identifying and rescuing victims but also in relentlessly pursuing and prosecuting the perpetrators. He reminded the public that even in areas perceived as safe, such as Green Bay, this silent crime persists.

Exemplary Fan Behavior at Lambeau Field

Reflecting on the recently concluded NFL season, Chief Davis commended the behavior of the Packers fans at Lambeau Field. The number of arrests and ejections were minimal, he reported, attributing this to the fans’ good conduct and meticulous behind-the-scenes work by various agencies. The Green Bay Police Department and the community’s collective effort in maintaining order and promoting responsible conduct were evident in these positive outcomes.

Preparations Underway for the 2025 NFL Draft

Looking towards the future, Chief Davis revealed the city’s concerted preparations for hosting the 2025 NFL Draft. A collaborative effort between the police department, the Packers and local agencies is already underway. In an effort to ensure a safe and successful event, the team is also seeking insights from officials in Kansas City and plans to observe the upcoming draft in Detroit.

Through these efforts, Green Bay is demonstrating its dedication to maintaining public safety, promoting responsible behavior, and preparing for large-scale events. Chief Davis’s leadership and the collaboration between the police department and the community are driving forces behind these initiatives.