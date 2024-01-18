Green Bay Packers Stand By Rookie Kicker Despite Struggles: Trust Overcomes Doubt

As the Green Bay Packers prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional playoff game, their focus turns to rookie kicker, Anders Carlson. The Packers' commitment to Carlson, despite his recent struggles, is a testament to their philosophy of player development and resilience.

A Struggling Kicker

Anders Carlson, a rookie kicker for the Green Bay Packers, has had a rough patch in the current season. With a miss in each of his last four games and a total of nine misses in his last eleven games, concerns about his reliability have emerged. The situation has been further exacerbated as five of these misses were extra point attempts during the regular season and one in the playoff opener.

Backing the Underdog

Nevertheless, the Packers have chosen to stand by their rookie. Head Coach Matt LaFleur and Special Teams Coordinator Rich Bisaccia have been vocal about their confidence in Carlson's ability to bounce back. LaFleur lauded Carlson's resilience, stating that he has shown an admirable ability to recover after every miss. Bisaccia echoed these sentiments, expressing his tremendous confidence in the young kicker.

Playoff Implications

The Packers' decision to stick with Carlson comes at a critical juncture. The team is well aware of the potential repercussions - a single missed kick can drastically alter the course of a playoff game. The midseason loss to Pittsburgh, where a blocked extra point by Carlson put the Packers in a position where a touchdown rather than a field goal was needed to tie the game, is a stark reminder of this fact. However, the team remains determined to support Carlson, believing in his potential for growth and resilience.