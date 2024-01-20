Green Bay Businesses Rally for Packers-49ers Playoff Game

As the clock ticks down to the much-anticipated NFL playoff clash between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers, the city of Green Bay, Wisconsin, vibrates with an air of anticipation. Local businesses, particularly those in the vicinity of Lambeau Field, are bustling with preparations to cater to the surge of excited fans.

Small Businesses Riding the Playoff Wave

Among the businesses gearing up for the game is The Bakery, a quaint establishment run by Liz Rehberg. Less than a mile from the stadium, The Bakery is known for its hand-made treats. Rehberg, the sole employee and a devoted Packers fan, is adding a sprinkle of team spirit to her baking. She's crafting cookies shaped like jerseys, a delightful treat guaranteed to please fans, including her little brother.

Running the bakery single-handedly for the past three years, Rehberg dreams of expanding her business and serving Packers players someday. With the playoff game bringing in an influx of customers, she's one step closer to realizing this dream.

Restaurants Brace for Game Night

Another local haunt, Gallagher's Pizza, is also preparing to handle the increased demand on game night. General manager Chad Miller is bolstering his team from seven to nine employees to efficiently manage both takeout and dine-in orders. Miller and his team are ready to embrace the Packers spirit and ensure fans can enjoy the game with their favorite pizza.

Fan Excitement Evident Far and Wide

Meanwhile, a group of die-hard Packers fans have journeyed all the way to California in advance of the divisional playoff game. Scheduled for Saturday night at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, the fans are brimming with excitement and optimism for their team's prospects. Their dedication is a testament to the fervor and loyalty the Packers inspire, both at home and beyond state lines.