Greek Schools in New Jersey Pay Homage to Three Hierarchs and Greek Heritage

Eight Greek schools from the Metropolis of New Jersey's Delaware Valley Region celebrated the Day of the Greek Letters and the Three Hierarchs on January 28. Hosted by the Holy Trinity of Wilmington, DE, the event saw a significant turnout with participation from various states such as Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

Emphasizing the Importance of Three Hierarchs

The celebration aimed to honor the Three Hierarchs, regarded as the most instrumental Fathers of the Church. They are recognized for their contributions to the spread of Hellenism and Christianity worldwide. Metropolitan Apostolos of New Jersey highlighted their historical importance and emphasized the ongoing efforts of the Metropolis to preserve Greek culture and faith.

Keynote Address by Anastasios Koularmanis

The gathering was graced by a keynote address from Anastasios Koularmanis, the Director of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America's Department of Greek Education. He was introduced by Archimandrite Christoforos Oikonomidis, the presiding priest of Holy Trinity Wilmington, who made the opening remarks.

As part of the festivities, students from the participating schools recited poems about the lives of the Saints. Their performances were met with warm applause from an audience of more than 400 guests. The event not only paid tribute to the Three Hierarchs but also engaged the younger generation in appreciating and preserving their Greek heritage.