Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce to Relocate in Strategic Move

The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce has broken new ground, announcing its imminent relocation from the Horizon Convention Center to the historic former American National Bank Building, situated at the intersection of Main and Walnut streets. With a public opening slated for early 2024, this strategic move is aimed at enhancing the Chamber’s visibility within the community while breathing new life into a historic downtown edifice.

Strategizing for Greater Accessibility

The Chamber’s aspiration for a street-level presence and superior accessibility for the public and its members has been a decisive factor in this relocation. The move is part of a broader reorganization, initiated in fall 2023, wherein the Delaware Advancement Corp. (DAC) assumed control of the convention center operations, enabling the Chamber to concentrate on economic development activities.

Revitalizing a Historic Building

The Chamber will inhabit the second floor of the building at 104 E Main Street. The projected timeline for completion of the move is estimated between three to six months. The building’s interior renovations will incorporate the removal of a drop ceiling to unveil an ornate plaster ceiling, hitherto hidden from view. Designed to accommodate eight staff members, the Chamber’s new office will contribute to the revitalization of a structure that dates back to 1925.

Preparing for a Public Opening

While the Chamber sets up its new office, the first floor of the building will remain available for other tenants. The Chamber plans to inaugurate its new location with an official ribbon cutting and open house, with the date to be announced in due course. This relocation lays the groundwork for the Chamber to play an even more active role in the community, having a direct influence on the city’s economic development.