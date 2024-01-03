en English
Business

Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce to Relocate in Strategic Move

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:18 am EST
Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce to Relocate in Strategic Move

The Greater Muncie Chamber of Commerce has broken new ground, announcing its imminent relocation from the Horizon Convention Center to the historic former American National Bank Building, situated at the intersection of Main and Walnut streets. With a public opening slated for early 2024, this strategic move is aimed at enhancing the Chamber’s visibility within the community while breathing new life into a historic downtown edifice.

Strategizing for Greater Accessibility

The Chamber’s aspiration for a street-level presence and superior accessibility for the public and its members has been a decisive factor in this relocation. The move is part of a broader reorganization, initiated in fall 2023, wherein the Delaware Advancement Corp. (DAC) assumed control of the convention center operations, enabling the Chamber to concentrate on economic development activities.

Revitalizing a Historic Building

The Chamber will inhabit the second floor of the building at 104 E Main Street. The projected timeline for completion of the move is estimated between three to six months. The building’s interior renovations will incorporate the removal of a drop ceiling to unveil an ornate plaster ceiling, hitherto hidden from view. Designed to accommodate eight staff members, the Chamber’s new office will contribute to the revitalization of a structure that dates back to 1925.

Preparing for a Public Opening

While the Chamber sets up its new office, the first floor of the building will remain available for other tenants. The Chamber plans to inaugurate its new location with an official ribbon cutting and open house, with the date to be announced in due course. This relocation lays the groundwork for the Chamber to play an even more active role in the community, having a direct influence on the city’s economic development.

Business United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

