Greater Milwaukee Foundation's 'Greater Together' Campaign Surpasses $700 Million Goal

In a remarkable display of unity and generosity, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation's 'Greater Together' campaign concluded on December 31, 2023, surpassing its $700 million fundraising goal. The seven-year initiative, a first for a community foundation nationwide, sought to foster resources and partnerships to create an inclusive Milwaukee, focusing on racial equity and social justice.

A Campaign That Resonated With Many

The campaign's resounding success is evident in the diverse range of donations received, from as little as $5 to as much as $20 million. Over 4,800 donors contributed, reflecting the belief that philanthropy is for everyone. The Greater Together campaign attracted $35.6 million in contributions towards key priorities, including early childhood care, education, housing, impact investing, flexible funding, and the ThriveOn Collaboration.

A Vision for a More Equitable Milwaukee

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation's commitment to reimagining philanthropy and catalyzing systems change is evident in the campaign's focus areas. The ThriveOn Collaboration, a $105 million mixed-use development project, aims to address social determinants of health. The campaign also plans to invest in a community center in the Bronzeville neighborhood, focusing on early childhood education and housing solutions.

A Stepping Stone, Not an Endpoint

The conclusion of the Greater Together campaign is viewed not as a conclusion, but as a stepping stone for ongoing leadership in addressing community issues. With over a century of history and over $1 billion in financial assets, the Greater Milwaukee Foundation continues to build an inclusive culture for a better Milwaukee.

As the Greater Milwaukee Foundation celebrates this historic achievement, it recognizes that more work is needed to overcome the challenges facing Milwaukee. The Foundation remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a city where all individuals can thrive, regardless of race or socioeconomic status.

The success of the Greater Together campaign serves as a testament to the power of collective action and the shared belief in a more equitable future. As the Foundation moves forward, it continues to seek support for its mission, inviting all members of the community to join in its pursuit of a Milwaukee for all.