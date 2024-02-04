Greater Lafayette's CityBus: Embracing Change and Modernization

For over half a century, the CityBus of Greater Lafayette has been an integral part of the local transportation infrastructure, reaching the heart of Lafayette suburbs and the Purdue University campus alike. With 70 buses operating on 23 different routes, the service has been an unfailing beacon of public transit, especially during harsh winter months when the community's reliance increases manifold. However, in an era of rapid change and technological advancements, CityBus is seeking to break away from the historical trolley lines that have been its backbone for over 50 years, and reinvent the way it serves its community.

Embracing Change and Modernization

At the helm of this transformation is Bryan Walck, the manager of customer experience for CityBus. Walck stresses the significance of public input in shaping the future of bus routes. In a bid to make the process more inclusive and transparent, CityBus has launched an online forum to gather feedback from the community. It is not just the voice of the people that CityBus seeks; it's their experiences, their daily commute stories, and their insights that will help in truly optimizing the bus services.

Utilizing Technology for Better Services

CityBus is not just relying on public feedback, but also on the power of technology. The service has integrated Remix software into its operations, a tool that analyses and reconfigures bus routes based on census data and community impact. By harnessing the power of data, CityBus aims to make bus travel more efficient and in tune with the evolving needs of the community.

Adapting to New Developments

The necessity for change is further underscored by the construction of a new dormitory near Hillenbrand Hall. The closure of MacArthur Drive due to construction has led to the rerouting of buses that would typically stop there until 2026. This is a clear example of how the CityBus routes, while steeped in history, need to adapt to the changing landscape of the city. The challenges presented by the changing geography of the city are being met head-on by CityBus, with the help of technological tools and active public participation.