en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Greater Galilee Baptist Church Donates $1,500 to Lawton Food Bank, Upholds Community Service

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:55 pm EST
Greater Galilee Baptist Church Donates $1,500 to Lawton Food Bank, Upholds Community Service

Kicking off the new year with a remarkable act of giving, the Greater Galilee Baptist Church in Lawton, Oklahoma, donated $1,500 to the Lawton Food Bank. The initiative, led by the church’s youth group, aims not only to support the community but also to serve as a vital learning experience for the young congregation members.

Imparting Values of Generosity

At the helm of this altruistic endeavor is Cassandra Hall, the Youth Director of the church. Hall emphasizes the crucial role of such initiatives in teaching children the importance of helping those less fortunate. She underscored the excitement and enthusiasm of the youth group about the donation, demonstrating their understanding and appreciation of the value of giving.

Impact on the Community

The church’s generous donation is expected to have a substantial impact on the community. The Lawton Food Bank, a lifeline for many families, continues to welcome contributions of all forms. Whether financial or in-kind, these donations help to sustain the organization’s cause of combating hunger and food insecurity in the community.

A Wider Community Commitment

Beyond this donation, the Greater Galilee Baptist Church also partners with the city of Milwaukee in providing a warming center for those experiencing homelessness during the winter. Alongside other organizations like the Guest House Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Rescue Mission, they offer emergency shelters, housing programs for veterans, mental health resources, and more. Their collective efforts seek to address systemic issues, providing shelter and resources to those in need and reinforcing their steadfast commitment to community service.

In conclusion, the church’s charitable initiative not only underlines its dedication to community service but also highlights the importance of imparting altruistic values to the younger generation. It serves as a reminder that every act of kindness, no matter how small, can have a significant impact on the community.

0
United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

American Lithium Corp Falters with a 4.35% Stock Price Decrease

By BNN Correspondents

Dog Owner's Close Call with Alligator Sparks Wildlife Feeding Concerns in Florida

By Israel Ojoko

Pike County Man Charged with Sexual Abuse, Linked to Unsolved Missing Persons Case

By BNN Correspondents

Lincoln Electric Products Makes Strategic Move to Bartlesville, Fueling Local Growth

By Momen Zellmi

Minnesota Man Charged with Murder and Child Endangerment After Fatally ...
@Crime · 22 seconds
Minnesota Man Charged with Murder and Child Endangerment After Fatally ...
heart comment 0
Matchstick Marvels: A Close Look at Pat Acton’s Incredible Artistry

By BNN Correspondents

Matchstick Marvels: A Close Look at Pat Acton's Incredible Artistry
NIKE Q2 2024 Earnings Call: A Deep Dive into Financial Performance and Future Strategies

By BNN Correspondents

NIKE Q2 2024 Earnings Call: A Deep Dive into Financial Performance and Future Strategies
Washington and Brussels Forge Ahead with Long-term Negotiation Strategy

By Rizwan Shah

Washington and Brussels Forge Ahead with Long-term Negotiation Strategy
James Avery Artisan Jewelry Unveils Heart-Inspired Collection

By BNN Correspondents

James Avery Artisan Jewelry Unveils Heart-Inspired Collection
Latest Headlines
World News
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
44 seconds
Wellpath Under Fire: Accusations of Inadequate Care in Massachusetts Prisons
AfD Awaits Legal Assessment Before Decision on Halemba's Future
45 seconds
AfD Awaits Legal Assessment Before Decision on Halemba's Future
Devils Lake Firebirds vs Red River Roughriders: A Clash to Remember
1 min
Devils Lake Firebirds vs Red River Roughriders: A Clash to Remember
Rhode Island's Legislative Session 2024: Focus on Gun Safety, Affordable Housing, and More
3 mins
Rhode Island's Legislative Session 2024: Focus on Gun Safety, Affordable Housing, and More
Character Strength Debates Heat Up Among Street Fighter 6 Community as Capcom Cup X Nears
3 mins
Character Strength Debates Heat Up Among Street Fighter 6 Community as Capcom Cup X Nears
Navigating the Political Labyrinth: NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's 2024 Prospects
3 mins
Navigating the Political Labyrinth: NZ Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's 2024 Prospects
Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized
4 mins
Stabbing Incident at Meadowhall Shopping Centre in Sheffield: Two Men Hospitalized
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
4 mins
Clemson Legend's Son, Jaden Kinard, Enters Transfer Portal
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
4 mins
The Genetic Intersection of Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Psychiatric Disorders: A New Perspective
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
20 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app