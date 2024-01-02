Greater Galilee Baptist Church Donates $1,500 to Lawton Food Bank, Upholds Community Service

Kicking off the new year with a remarkable act of giving, the Greater Galilee Baptist Church in Lawton, Oklahoma, donated $1,500 to the Lawton Food Bank. The initiative, led by the church’s youth group, aims not only to support the community but also to serve as a vital learning experience for the young congregation members.

Imparting Values of Generosity

At the helm of this altruistic endeavor is Cassandra Hall, the Youth Director of the church. Hall emphasizes the crucial role of such initiatives in teaching children the importance of helping those less fortunate. She underscored the excitement and enthusiasm of the youth group about the donation, demonstrating their understanding and appreciation of the value of giving.

Impact on the Community

The church’s generous donation is expected to have a substantial impact on the community. The Lawton Food Bank, a lifeline for many families, continues to welcome contributions of all forms. Whether financial or in-kind, these donations help to sustain the organization’s cause of combating hunger and food insecurity in the community.

A Wider Community Commitment

In conclusion, the church’s charitable initiative not only underlines its dedication to community service but also highlights the importance of imparting altruistic values to the younger generation. It serves as a reminder that every act of kindness, no matter how small, can have a significant impact on the community.