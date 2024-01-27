Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame Prepares for Grand Induction Banquet

The Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame is gearing up for a grand induction banquet on March 11 at the Chattanooga Convention Center. The event, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., will see twenty esteemed sports personalities and six special award winners being inducted into the hall of fame. Tickets have been priced at $60 per individual, with an option to reserve a table for eight at $500. The deadline for purchasing these tickets is February 26, with all transactions made available on chatthalloffame.org.

A Diverse Line-Up of Inductees

This year's list of inductees is as diverse as it is illustrious, covering a broad spectrum of sports. Auto racing legend Cotton Perry will be honored alongside baseball stalwarts Sal Rende and Van Shumaker. Men's basketball will be represented by Johnny Taylor and Ron Shumate, while the women's game will see Tommy Jewell and Jason Reuter be recognized. Football stars Eric Westmoreland and Robert Akins will also join the ranks of the hall of fame.

Ted Broyles and Kirk Lewis will be inducted for their contributions as officials and administrators. The late Doug Moser and Heather Randolph will represent the sport of softball. Soccer player Brandon Deal, swimmer Bonny List, sports media figure Lindsey Young, track and field athlete Lamonte Vaughn Jr., volleyball player Connie Caldwell-Rogan, and weightlifters Gary Drinnon and Terence Derrick complete the list of this year's inductees.

Special Award Winners

Beyond the inductees, the event will also celebrate six special award winners. Athletes of the year, Piper Fowler and Patrick Johnson, will be recognized for their exceptional performances. Additional accolades will be presented to Jamarie Ballard, Laura Herron, Vernon Holtcamp, with the prestigious Presidents Award being bestowed upon Bobby Dunn.

The Greater Chattanooga Sports Hall of Fame continues its tradition of recognizing and celebrating the achievements of local sports personalities, contributing to the rich sports history of the region. The forthcoming induction ceremony promises to be another memorable chapter in this ongoing narrative.