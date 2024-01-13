Great Commission Schools Announces Relocation to Wehnwood for Enhanced Learning Opportunities

In the heart of Altoona, Pennsylvania, the private Christian school, Great Commission Schools, has announced an imminent change in its physical geography. Following a prolonged search that predated the COVID-19 pandemic, the school has finally secured a new location to create a safer and more expansive educational environment for its students. This relocation is slated for the former iQor building situated in the Wehnwood area.

Relocation: An Endeavor for Expansion

The Great Commission School’s decision to relocate is rooted in its ambition to foster a greater spectrum of opportunities for its student body. The school, currently nestled on 6th Avenue, has been grappling with spatial constraints due to its growing student population. The new location, once a hub of commercial activities, promises to alleviate these challenges, providing the school with ample room for its K-12 students.

Progress of the New Campus

As per the latest updates shared on Great Commission School’s Facebook page, the initial phase of the relocation process—demolition work at the new site—is on the brink of completion. The subsequent steps will encompass a thorough structural analysis of the building, followed by necessary design modifications to transform the erstwhile commercial space into a ‘state of the art’ educational institution.

A Bright Future Ahead

While the relocation process is extensive, the school administration is sanguine about completing the new building in time for the 2025 school year. The shift to the larger, more modern facility signifies the school’s commitment to providing an enhanced learning environment that aligns with its ethos of Christian education, thereby facilitating the holistic development of its students.