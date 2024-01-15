Great American Think-Off 2024: Questioning the Cost of Free Speech

The New York Mills Regional Cultural Center has unveiled the question for its 31st annual Great American Think-Off, a competition designed to make philosophy accessible to the masses. This year's question, "Is freedom of speech worth the cost?", is a prompt meant to ignite civil discourse and encourage introspection on the value and implications of our right to express freely.

Bringing Philosophy to the Public

The Great American Think-Off, as its name suggests, pushes individuals to think, debate, and reflect on substantial philosophical issues. By focusing on personal experiences rather than abstract philosophy, the competition aims to make intellectual discourse more approachable and relevant. It's a platform where the public - not just academics or philosophers - can engage in meaningful conversations about life's profound questions.

Details of the Competition

Everyone is invited to participate, with essays due by April 1. Four finalists, chosen based on the strength and originality of their arguments, will be invited to publicly debate their essays on June 8 in New York Mills. The winners will be determined by an audience vote, and each finalist will receive $500 and coverage of their travel expenses. Entries can be submitted online, via email, or by mail.

A Platform for Civil Discourse

The Think-Off is more than just a competition. It is a vehicle for fostering civil discussions on controversial topics, serving as a bridge between academia and the broader public. It is part of the Cultural Center's mission to serve as a rural hub for creativity, lifelong learning in the arts, and to facilitate connections to rich cultural experiences. This initiative has garnered national attention, with entries from all 50 states and over 25 countries. It has been featured on C-SPAN, the New York Times, and NBC's "Today" show.