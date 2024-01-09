en English
Business

Graziano Brothers to Expand Twin Peaks’ Presence in Northern New Jersey

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 1:02 pm EST
Graziano Brothers to Expand Twin Peaks’ Presence in Northern New Jersey

Tom and Matt Graziano, the renowned brothers of TWG Management Co. Inc., have affirmed their commitment to the development of five new Twin Peaks restaurant units across northern New Jersey. Recognized for being top-tier franchisees, the Graziano brothers have an illustrious record of success with more than 15 different brands in their three-decade-long industry journey.

Industry Veterans Embark on a New Venture

The Graziano team, known for its expertise across various dining concepts, has earned a reputation for managing full-service, casual dining, and quick-service restaurants (QSR) with finesse. Twin Peaks, renowned for its broad coverage of major sports events on myriad televisions, a substantial food and beverage menu, and service provided by the Twin Peaks Girls, is the latest addition to the Graziano’s portfolio.

Enthusiasm Meets Expertise

Tom Graziano has expressed his excitement for this new venture, emphasizing his understanding of the elements that form a unique and unforgettable restaurant experience. Their commitment to Twin Peaks’ expansion efforts is yet another testament to their versatility and dynamism in the ever-evolving restaurant industry.

A Vote of Confidence

Joe Hummel, the CEO of Twin Peaks, has voiced his confidence in the Grazianos’ capabilities to manage the brand’s growth in New Jersey. Citing their successful track record and robust local reputation, he believes this expansion will significantly enhance the Twin Peaks brand’s presence in the area and contribute to its stature as the ultimate sports lodge across the nation.

Business United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

